Baseball fans got a treat while watching the MLB playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. During the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series, a goose made its way onto the field at Dodgers Stadium and would not leave. Both teams played on, but when the Padres switched pitchers, the grounds crew at Dodger Stadium worked to get the goose off the field.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO