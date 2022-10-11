Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Goose Runs Loose During MLB Playoff Game, and the Reactions Are Priceless
Baseball fans got a treat while watching the MLB playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. During the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series, a goose made its way onto the field at Dodgers Stadium and would not leave. Both teams played on, but when the Padres switched pitchers, the grounds crew at Dodger Stadium worked to get the goose off the field.
TMZ.com
Alvin Kamara Sued Over Alleged Vegas Beatdown, Man Seeking $10 Million
New Orleans Saints superstar Alvin Kamara is being sued for allegedly attacking a man outside a Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend in February ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. The plaintiff, Darnell Greene, claims he was among a group of people waiting for an elevator near Drai's around 6:30 AM...
Comments / 1