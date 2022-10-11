Read full article on original website
Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
WISH-TV
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
Inside Indy | Lahody — a butcher you can trust
Hoosiers might recognize the name Lahody from Lahody Meats or from Ron Lahody’s Trust Your Butcher Steakhouse, the latter of which is on the Farm-to-Table trail.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Fox 59
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
WISH-TV
Dottie Couture customers ‘scammed’; retailer closes after gift card sale
(WISH) — Customers of Dottie Couture Boutique in Indianapolis and Fishers are upset with the women’s clothing store’s decision to close on short notice, less than a month after a buy-one, get-one-free gift-card sale. On Tuesday, store owner Brooke Magdzinski announced the store would permanently close on...
Fox 59
Ironworks Hotel Indy makes list of Top Hotels in the Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS — While there may be plenty to attract visitors to Indianapolis, local accommodations are also bringing attention to the Circle City. Condé Nast Traveler asked their readers to rate the top 15 hotels that can be found in the Midwest, and a well-known Indianapolis hotel has made the cut.
WISH-TV
Noblesville resident organizing ‘Rose Ride’ for fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Noblesville resident Izzy Menchaca, a senior officer of the American Veteran Riders Association and member of the Noblesville VFW Post 6246, is coordinating the Rose Ride in honor of Richmond Police Department OFC Seara Burton. Motorcycle riders and the Jeep communities will meet on...
WISH-TV
All lanes of SB I-65 now open near North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the North Split reopened just before 9 a.m. Thursday after being closed for several hours due to a crash. Polie shut down all lanes of I-65 between Central Avenue and College Avenue for at least thee hours...
Wayne Twp. crews battle apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse. Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause. No...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman critically hurt in fight, shootout outside Kroger on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening outside a Kroger grocery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD Maj. Mike Leeper said the department was first called shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance and possible fight...
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Fox 59
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crash with automobile
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a parked pick-up truck on the city’s south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened at just after 1 p.m. at Madison Avenue and Raymond Street. When they arrived, they found 67-year-old Larry Lynch dead at the scene. Police did not say what led Lynch’s motorcycle to hit the pick-up truck, which was unattended.
WISH-TV
Left three lanes of SB I-65 closed downtown near North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the north split is closed Thursday morning because of a crash. The left three lanes of I-65 are closed between Central Avenue and College Avenue. One lane is open to traffic, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
WISH-TV
Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses
If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
