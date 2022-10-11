ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malcolm XYZ
3d ago

Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't Simple Simon commit the crime of trespassing by running on the field??? So he committed a criminal act, now expects legal, & possibly financial, recompense for his lawlessness??? Make it make sense.

moving along
3d ago

Play stupid games, get stupid prizes. I don’t feel sorry for him. But this is what some Americans do. When they get hurt doing obvious dangerous things, it always comes down to pointing the finger at everyone else, except themselves.

Althea Shoulders
3d ago

He is trying to get money they should throw out the case because he had no business being on the field in the first place and should never be aloud to come back to another game.

