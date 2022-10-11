Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
Tow Truck Driver Recounts Interaction With Woman Charged In Gruesome Murder of Chicago Landlord
Antonio Coria couldn’t believe he spent 90 minutes with a woman who is now charged in the gruesome murder of her landlord, 69-year-old Frances Walker. Walker's remains were partially found Monday night, stuffed inside the freezer of her West Ridge boarding house. “When I first picked her up she...
Armed Individual Barricaded Inside Oak Park Apartment, Officials Say
Residents are being urged to use caution in suburban Oak Park on Thursday because of an armed individual who has been barricaded inside of an apartment since late morning. According to Oak Park officials, "an individual in distress" was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue.
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
13-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in West Ridge
A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city's West Ridge neighborhood Friday evening, according to police. Police said the boy was found at around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. A nearby witness told police...
Woman Robbed While Walking in Chicago's West Loop Wants To See More Safety Measures
It was near a viaduct underpass where a Chicago woman feared for her life last week, robbed as she was walking home from dinner. “I was like, 'what’s in his hands? What’s in his hands?'” she said. “Is there a gun? Is there a knife?”. Katie,...
Could a California Serial Killer Be the Same ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings?
Update on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. : Chicago police on Friday said they "do not believe there is a link in these investigations." Our original story continues below. Officials in California are coordinating with Chicago police after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland is believed to be connected two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that were never solved.
After 18 Hours, Police Standoff With Armed Individual in Oak Park Resolved: Officials
Roads are reopen and police barricades are being removed in suburban Oak Park and River Forest after an 18-hour police standoff with an armed individual has to be resolved, officials said. Around 5:25 a.m. Friday, video from the scene showed officials placing an individual into an ambulance and removing police...
East Chicago Teacher Who Had ‘Kill List' Faces Felony Charge
A fifth grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana is facing one count of felony intimidation after being arrested Thursday, according to authorities. Police took 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres of Griffith, into custody — where she currently remains as the charges are reviewed by the Lake County Prosecutors Office— after it was discovered that she had made threatening comments toward students.
Torso of Dismembered Woman Still Missing After Remains Found in West Ridge Freezer
Disturbing new details were revealed by prosecutors Thursday, describing the moments leading up to and after the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago woman in the city's West Ridge neighborhood. The remains of 69-year-old Frances Walker were found inside a freezer in a West Ridge residence earlier this week, though...
Indoor skydiving facility responsible for man's paralyzing accident, suit says
A Palos Park man who was left a quadriplegic after an incident at an iFly indoor skydiving facility is suing the company for negligence and misrepresentation.
60-Year-Old Man Critically Wounded After Being Shot on Red Line Train
A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side early Saturday morning, according to police. Officials said the man was on a Red Line train at approximately 6:10 a.m. when an argument began between him and an unknown man.
Plane hits bird shortly after taking off from O'Hare airport; witnesses report engine fire
Witnesses around O'Hare airport told ABC7 they saw the plane's engine on fire and heard loud popping sounds shortly after the plane took off.
theeastcountygazette.com
On Chicago’s Southwest Side, Three Suspects Shoot Fire on a Guy After a Dispute
CHICAGO – On Monday night, a man was shot during an altercation on the Southwest Side of Chicago. At around 10:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Cullerton, a 28-year-old man was shot and died during an altercation with three individuals. The guy was shot in the left...
Bus Driver Injured When Metra Train Strikes CTA Bus on Northwest Side
A bus driver was injured when a Union Pacific-Northwest Metra train struck a CTA bus in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood early Thursday evening, according to Metra officials. According to a Metra spokesperson, UP-NW train #647, which travels from Ogilvie Transportation Center to Barrington, struck a CTA bus at the...
cwbchicago.com
Gunman opens fire outside Lakeview restaurant after asking about man’s gang affiliation
Chicago police are investigating after a gunman fired shots at a man outside a Lakeview restaurant on Thursday evening. The victim, 29, was not injured. According to CPD, he was walking into a restaurant in the 3500 block of North Lincoln when someone yelled at him and fired shots at 11:57 p.m.
Remains Found in Boarding House Freezer on North Side Identified
The remains of a woman who was found in a freezer inside a boarding house in the city's West Ridge neighborhood have been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The remains were identified as 69-year-old Frances Walker, whose cause of death is currently unknown pending an autopsy. Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was charged Friday after telling a 5th grader earlier this week that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
