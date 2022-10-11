ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
NBC Chicago

13-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in West Ridge

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city's West Ridge neighborhood Friday evening, according to police. Police said the boy was found at around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. A nearby witness told police...
NBC Chicago

Could a California Serial Killer Be the Same ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings?

Update on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. : Chicago police on Friday said they "do not believe there is a link in these investigations." Our original story continues below. Officials in California are coordinating with Chicago police after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland is believed to be connected two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that were never solved.
NBC Chicago

East Chicago Teacher Who Had ‘Kill List' Faces Felony Charge

A fifth grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana is facing one count of felony intimidation after being arrested Thursday, according to authorities. Police took 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres of Griffith, into custody — where she currently remains as the charges are reviewed by the Lake County Prosecutors Office— after it was discovered that she had made threatening comments toward students.
NBC Chicago

East Chicago Teacher Arrested After Admitting to Having a ‘Kill List', Making Threatening Statements Toward Students

A teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana was arrested Thursday after it was discovered that she had made threatening comments toward students and kept a "kill list", according to officials. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, of Griffith, was arrested Thursday morning at her residence after an emergency detention order...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

