Read full article on original website
Related
On Eve of Flyers Season, Expectations and Anticipation at All-Time Low
For sports fans, October can be the most wonderful time of the year. The NFL season is in full swing. The road to the World Series is underway. And the NBA and NHL are right around the corner. In Philadelphia, it’s been especially wonderful lately, almost unusually wonderful. The Eagles...
Devin Lloyd and Travon Walker No Longer Rookies in Eyes of Jaguars Coaches
The 2022 first-round picks have quickly emerged as cornerstones to the Jaguars defense.
Eagles and Phillies have Philly Fans excited this Weekend
What a great time to be a Philly sports fan with the Phillies tied one game apiece with the Atlanta Braves ahead of Game Three in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon and Aaron Nola on the mound to start the two-game homestand. You can hear Phillies-Braves Games three and four on 97.3 FM ESPN South Jersey and on the 973 ESPN App! The Phillies are returning to Citizens Bank Park after their 10 game road trip to end the regular season and then another week plus on the road to start the MLB Playoffs. I expect the Phillies' Fans at will be in a frenzy when their team takes the field this weekend!
97.3 ESPN
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0