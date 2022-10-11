What a great time to be a Philly sports fan with the Phillies tied one game apiece with the Atlanta Braves ahead of Game Three in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon and Aaron Nola on the mound to start the two-game homestand. You can hear Phillies-Braves Games three and four on 97.3 FM ESPN South Jersey and on the 973 ESPN App! The Phillies are returning to Citizens Bank Park after their 10 game road trip to end the regular season and then another week plus on the road to start the MLB Playoffs. I expect the Phillies' Fans at will be in a frenzy when their team takes the field this weekend!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO