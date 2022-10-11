ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WALB 10

Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
ALBANY, GA
WSAV News 3

Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTVM

Georgia leads the U.S. in Positive Flu Cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health experts say the Peach State is topping the nation in positive flu cases. “Given what we’ve seen in Australia this summer, our summer their winter, it’s reasonable to expect we’re going to see a significant flu season this year,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

BillingParadise: A One-Stop Solution Provider for your Revenue Cycle Management and Healthcare Financial Automation

Hospitals and medical Group practices in Georgia deserve a complex healthcare RCM services and automation solutions company that takes on all aspects of healthcare RCM operations. Certain Medical billing companies in Georgia only perform the basic RCM functions that do not fulfil the expectations of rising healthcare needs. Well, you were informed incorrectly, BillingParadise is a comprehensive medical billing, coding, and automation company that will handle your end-to-end healthcare RCM operations.
WRBL News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
valdostatoday.com

“Just Drive” event offers GA teen drivers safety tips

ATLANTA – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners join together for the “Just Drive” event for teens. JUST DRIVE- Georgia drivers aged 15-20, in 2020, had 206 fatalities compared to 169 in 2019. In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners, this event will target teens ages 14-16 and their parents/guardians. The objective is to help both groups avoid crashes and fatalities on the roadway by learning how to drive more safely.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Experts Advise Carrying This Amount of Cash These Days

America is loosening its grip on its centuries-old love affair with cash. Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia. Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Click for more.Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com

Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US

AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
fox5atlanta.com

Participants frustrated with state's Cash Assistance Program

ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta is getting viewer calls and emails regarding problems with the state’s cash assistance program cards. FOX 5 has received claims about a range of issues from deactivated user accounts to reports of stolen funds. One participant says she found out her money was stolen from the card while trying to buy groceries with her granddaughter.
13WMAZ

Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

