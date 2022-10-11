ATLANTA – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners join together for the “Just Drive” event for teens. JUST DRIVE- Georgia drivers aged 15-20, in 2020, had 206 fatalities compared to 169 in 2019. In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners, this event will target teens ages 14-16 and their parents/guardians. The objective is to help both groups avoid crashes and fatalities on the roadway by learning how to drive more safely.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO