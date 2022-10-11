Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
WTVM
Georgia leads the U.S. in Positive Flu Cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health experts say the Peach State is topping the nation in positive flu cases. “Given what we’ve seen in Australia this summer, our summer their winter, it’s reasonable to expect we’re going to see a significant flu season this year,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator.
Georgia's flu rate among highest in the nation, data shows
ATLANTA — Georgia's flu rate is currently one of the highest in the nation, matched with the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s Flu Activity Map. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s most recent flu report for the week ending on Oct. 8 shows...
WALB 10
Georgians who struggled with their mortgage because of the pandemic may be in luck
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State officials want to make sure Georgians who experienced financial issues because of the pandemic know there is help. There is a program that will help homeowners with mortgage assistance; who suffered hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Homeowners Assistance Fund had $354 million...
WALB 10
New technology is helping Georgia peanut farmers
Georgians who struggled with their mortgage because of the pandemic may be in luck. The holidays are right around the corner. The 25th annual Plains Peanut Festival was on Sept. 24.
wabe.org
Warnock questions Wellstar's physician contracts amid Atlanta Medical Center's shutdown
Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is urging Wellstar Health System not to stand in the way of Atlanta Medical Center employees taking jobs with other companies. The senator sent a letter to its CEO ahead of Wellstar’s shutdown of the hospital’s Emergency Department Friday. In the letter to...
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s free meals program is about to mark 1 million people served
STONECREST — After two-and-a-half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will reach a sobering milestone of serving its millionth person on Oct. 15, at 9:30 a.m. The food distribution event, led by The King’s Table...
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
valdostatoday.com
“Just Drive” event offers GA teen drivers safety tips
ATLANTA – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners join together for the “Just Drive” event for teens. JUST DRIVE- Georgia drivers aged 15-20, in 2020, had 206 fatalities compared to 169 in 2019. In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners, this event will target teens ages 14-16 and their parents/guardians. The objective is to help both groups avoid crashes and fatalities on the roadway by learning how to drive more safely.
Washington Examiner
Georgia plant nears operation of first newly built US nuclear reactor in 30 years
Georgia Power announced it has begun loading fuel into the nuclear reactor core of its Vogtle Unit 3 reactor in Georgia, a major milestone toward bringing online the nation’s first newly built commercial nuclear reactor in more than 30 years. The announcement puts the Unit 3 reactor on track...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Experts Advise Carrying This Amount of Cash These Days
America is loosening its grip on its centuries-old love affair with cash. Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia. Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Click for more.Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US
AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A hotel in Georgia is listed as one of the best haunted hotels in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted hotels as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Georgia rattled by sonic boom caused by SpaceX Dragon capsule splashdown
ATLANTA — People who heard a loud explosion this evening in north Georgia can chalk it up to the SpaceX Dragon capsule. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the capsule flew across Georgia, rattling parts of...
fox5atlanta.com
Participants frustrated with state's Cash Assistance Program
ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta is getting viewer calls and emails regarding problems with the state’s cash assistance program cards. FOX 5 has received claims about a range of issues from deactivated user accounts to reports of stolen funds. One participant says she found out her money was stolen from the card while trying to buy groceries with her granddaughter.
Georgia students out-perform national average on ACT
For the sixth year in a row, Georgia students beat the national average on the ACT. Georgia’s class of 2022 recorded an average composite score of 21.6, compared to the national average of 19.8. “I am very proud of the class of 2022, along with the hard-working teachers who...
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia among states hit hardest by flu cases | What to know
Doctors said the reason for the rising cases is due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Getting your flu shot is the best way to keep you and your family safe.
