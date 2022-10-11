Kaley Cuoco Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child With Cute Instagram Photos

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant!

The Flight Attendant star announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, on Tuesday via Instagram.

Cuoco shared a sentimental note alongside a series of adorable photographs featuring the parents-to-be.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!," the actress exclaimed.

The first photo of the bunch showed Pelphrey, 40, and Cuoco, 36, smiling over a slice of cake that revealed the gender of their baby. The second snap showed the overjoyed couple smiling moments after they cut the cake and realized they would welcome a daughter in just a few months.

In the third pic, Pelphrey held up a new onesie printed with a sweet message, "I love my daddy."

Cuoco also posted a few polaroids of positive pregnancy tests and Pelphrey embracing her tiny but mighty baby bump, as well as some images of the couple kissing and standing in celebratory poses.

Pelphrey shared the news on his Instagram account as well. Alongside a few more snaps of the two sharing a smooch or snuggling up, the soon-to-be-dad wrote, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."

Given the time stamp on the photos shared, it looks like the couple found out they were expecting sometime this past summer. The baby, due sometime in 2023, will be a first for both of them.

Congratulations, Kaley and Tom!