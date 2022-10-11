ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Judge reverses zoning order to demolish Troy building damaged in 2020 tornado

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
TROY — A historic Troy building, damaged in a 2020 tornado will remain standing after a Miami County judge reversed an order to have the building demolished.

The Tavern Building on West Main Street in Troy was damaged during after a tornado hit the building in January 2020. The Troy Board of Zoning Appeals decided to tear down the building, a decision that later led to the lawsuit filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

The building was built in 1841 and served as the Miami County Courthouse until 1888, and served as an important stopping point for freed slaves after the Civil War.

“In the pre- and post-Civil War era, African Americans who had been freed from slavery were required to appear at the courthouse to present documentation to live in Miami County,” court documents outlined in a background section of the decision and building history.

The Troy Historic Preservation Alliance lauded the decision by the judge, calling the decision a “landmark day.”

“We call on the property owner, along with city and county officials, to come together with other stakeholders to repair the building’s parapet so the sidewalk can reopen, and to explore viable ways to repurpose this very historic site,” a spokesperson for the historic alliance said in a social media post.

“Today’s decision demonstrates how much our community cares about our beautiful and historic downtown, and we are beyond grateful for the broad support that this appeal received.”

mike
3d ago

I am glad some people are concerned about historical buildings in Troy so another generation can learn important facts about Troy...

