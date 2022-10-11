ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK — A former NBA 1st round pick is facing charges after police say he assaulted his son and officers at an airport. Ben Gordon, who played in the NBA as a shooting guard from 2004 to 2015, was arrested on Monday at the LaGuardia Airport in New York. Gordon is accused of striking his son near a ticket counter.
