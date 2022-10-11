ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Tennis non-profit offering affordable programs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennis Memphis is a non-profit organization, whose main goal is to build a better community through tennis and education. They have a number of affordable programs for youths and seniors. Chip Malone, Tennis Center Director of the Bellevue Center for Tennis Memphis, said they never turn anyone away based on their income. "Our hearts are in the community. We're out in the schools. We have a great after school program."
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction

On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Habitat for Humanity to get nearly $1 million

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Mayor’s Office has announced that Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis will receive nearly $1 million. According to the mayor’s office, the Shelby County government has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis a grant for $977,000. The mayor’s office says the funds will help “provide critical home repairs” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

What the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living increase means for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year around this time, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year. COLA increases are meant to offset rising prices including food, gas and living expenses. Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs for AARP, joined Action News 5′s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former hospital worker gets help from a long-time friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis hospital worker isn’t able to work right now due to a medical condition, but he hasn’t given up and wants to resume his job as soon as possible. The work of LeBonheur Children’s Hospital is well known and featured each year in our Go Jim Go fundraisers, so we know that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program

An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene.  On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman shares how home dialysis changed her life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Kidney Fund is raising awareness about home dialysis and other treatment advancements to improve quality of life for those living with kidney failure. Kristal Bell, an American Kidney Fund Ambassador, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Here's how you can win in the Memphis Area FAFSA challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis area colleges are teaming up to support Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ FAFSA completion efforts with the Memphis Area FAFSA challenge. Guests will learn about important admission and financial aid deadlines and learn helpful tips to reduce FAFSA submission errors. Admission and financial aid experts will be in attendance to answer questions as well.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever Week 9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The regular season in high school football is winding down, and week 9 of Friday Football Fever featured plenty of great matchups with teams looking to pick up wins ahead of postseason play. Our Game of the Week featured a private school rivalry between Memphis University...
MEMPHIS, TN
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Memphis to Host Community Job Fair, Oct. 14

Tanger Outlets Memphis invites area residents looking for work to attend its Community Job Fair, presented by Hyosung HICO, on Oct. 14 from noon – 4 p.m. Several Tanger Outlets Memphis retailers, such as H&M, Cosmetics Warehouse, Hanesbrand, Ann Taylor and Perfumes 4U will be hiring for full- and part-time roles. Several local businesses, including Northwest Mississippi Community College, Gold Strike Casino, Ole Miss- Desoto and FedEx will also join the Job Fair.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'Tea with Mama Bird' brings together generations, while raising awareness of domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Southaven, Mississippi, one woman is raising money for domestic violence victims and their children with a special event Saturday. “My name is Deanetha Smith. I am the owner of Mama Bird’s Jewelry Nest. So, I’m also known as Mama Bird. I am a nurse by profession and in my spare time I do the jewelry where I make handmade beaded accessories,” said Smith. “I wanted to be able to share my gift of jewelry making with others while benefiting a local charity.”
SOUTHAVEN, MS
