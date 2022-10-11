Read full article on original website
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennis non-profit offering affordable programs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennis Memphis is a non-profit organization, whose main goal is to build a better community through tennis and education. They have a number of affordable programs for youths and seniors. Chip Malone, Tennis Center Director of the Bellevue Center for Tennis Memphis, said they never turn anyone away based on their income. "Our hearts are in the community. We're out in the schools. We have a great after school program."
How a Frayser church and school are working together to make sure third graders aren't held back in new state policy
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Frayser community is helping third graders improve academically as the state's third grade retention policy is now in place. The law requires any third-grade student who score less than proficient on the state's reading test repeat the grade, unless they show reading growth in summer school.
Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction
On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
ACT announce lowest test scores in 30 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, ACT announced that the scores from the class of 2022 declined to the lowest level in more than 30 years. It’s an announcement that DeSoto County parent Tracy Chambers said does not necessarily come as a surprise. She said her two daughters, Jada...
Local business owner’s courses teach others how to open and run luxury car service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South business owner is teaching others how to be an entrepreneur. The owner of Luxury Transportation Academy is helping people learn how to start their own luxury chauffeur business. The program teaches how to start, operate, and maintain a chauffer service. Owner Travis Parker said...
Basketball tournament to be first event at brand new Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Sports and Events Center (MSEC) coming to Liberty Park in midtown, announced its first event on the schedule – a youth basketball tournament set for the new year. Called The Tip-Off, the tournament is set for Jan. 7 and 8, 2022, at the...
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first event of the Memphis Sports and Events Center is on tap to kick off 2023. The Tip-Off will be a competitive youth basketball tournament for teams in grades 3-8 on January 7 and 8. It will be the first event held at MSEC, which...
Memphis Habitat for Humanity to get nearly $1 million
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Mayor’s Office has announced that Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis will receive nearly $1 million. According to the mayor’s office, the Shelby County government has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis a grant for $977,000. The mayor’s office says the funds will help “provide critical home repairs” […]
What the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living increase means for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year around this time, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year. COLA increases are meant to offset rising prices including food, gas and living expenses. Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs for AARP, joined Action News 5′s...
Prayer for violent crime in Memphis held at Whitehaven Catholic school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, October 12th, Memphians came together to pray for the city in the wake of recent violent crimes. The prayer took place on the front lawn of St. Paul Catholic School in Whitehaven, and the group received remarks from Mayor Lee Harris and various community leaders and clergy members.
Former hospital worker gets help from a long-time friend
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis hospital worker isn’t able to work right now due to a medical condition, but he hasn’t given up and wants to resume his job as soon as possible. The work of LeBonheur Children’s Hospital is well known and featured each year in our Go Jim Go fundraisers, so we know that […]
Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Woman shares how home dialysis changed her life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Kidney Fund is raising awareness about home dialysis and other treatment advancements to improve quality of life for those living with kidney failure. Kristal Bell, an American Kidney Fund Ambassador, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how...
Shelby County awards Habitat for Humanity of Memphis $977K grant for senior home repairs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis received a big award from Shelby County Government Thursday. A total of $977,000 is set to go towards home repairs for low-income seniors. The grant will be used for participants in the “Aging In Place” program which serves older homeowners...
Here's how you can win in the Memphis Area FAFSA challenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis area colleges are teaming up to support Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ FAFSA completion efforts with the Memphis Area FAFSA challenge. Guests will learn about important admission and financial aid deadlines and learn helpful tips to reduce FAFSA submission errors. Admission and financial aid experts will be in attendance to answer questions as well.
Friday Football Fever Week 9
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The regular season in high school football is winding down, and week 9 of Friday Football Fever featured plenty of great matchups with teams looking to pick up wins ahead of postseason play. Our Game of the Week featured a private school rivalry between Memphis University...
Two Shelby County natives hit the stage for the Miss United States pageant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County women will be representing at the Miss United States competition this weekend at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis. Kyndal Hayes from Germantown is representing Tennessee, and Cordova native Lily K. Donaldson is representing the state of New York. Hayes is Ms. Tennessee...
How a Southaven church is meeting the need for families in its community
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven is hosting a food drive to help give back and take the burden off their community. The food drive is happening every Thursday starting at 11 a.m. until the church runs out of food. The Tabernacle congregation...
Tanger Outlets Memphis to Host Community Job Fair, Oct. 14
Tanger Outlets Memphis invites area residents looking for work to attend its Community Job Fair, presented by Hyosung HICO, on Oct. 14 from noon – 4 p.m. Several Tanger Outlets Memphis retailers, such as H&M, Cosmetics Warehouse, Hanesbrand, Ann Taylor and Perfumes 4U will be hiring for full- and part-time roles. Several local businesses, including Northwest Mississippi Community College, Gold Strike Casino, Ole Miss- Desoto and FedEx will also join the Job Fair.
'Tea with Mama Bird' brings together generations, while raising awareness of domestic violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Southaven, Mississippi, one woman is raising money for domestic violence victims and their children with a special event Saturday. “My name is Deanetha Smith. I am the owner of Mama Bird’s Jewelry Nest. So, I’m also known as Mama Bird. I am a nurse by profession and in my spare time I do the jewelry where I make handmade beaded accessories,” said Smith. “I wanted to be able to share my gift of jewelry making with others while benefiting a local charity.”
