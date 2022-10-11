Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
“Do Not Drive to Salem”: City Says There's No Parking Available
The city of Salem is advising travelers that there is no parking available in the city as Garages, lots, and satellite lots are full. The city is urging visitors to take the MBTA Commuter Rail if traveling to Salem. "There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages,...
Worker rescued from shredder at Everett scrapyard
EVERETT - Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a shredder for hours at a scrapyard in Everett Thursday. It happened at Scrap It Incorporated, a metal scrapyard located on 2nd Street."Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of heavy equipment used in the process of scrap metal recycling," Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said.I-Team sources say the man is an experienced worker in his 50s who got his leg caught in the machine. Medication was delivered to the man through an IV until he was freed."The male patient was removed from...
NECN
City Leaders Search for Solutions to Dangerous Conditions at Troubled Roxbury Park
Boston city leaders are trying to find a way to make Clifford Park in Roxbury safer after reports of dirty needles and drug usage. It has become such a problem that a football coach started shouting at a city council hearing on the issue Friday. Domingos DaRosa coaches the Boston...
1 dead in commercial truck crash on I-495
The crash Monday morning involved a waste services truck and a box truck, according to state police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs
In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
NECN
Boston Planners Approve Big Fort Point Project, New Allston-Brighton Zoning
The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved Related Beal’s plans to turn a parking lot next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters into 1.1. million square feet of labs, offices and housing, after neighbors and local artists heaped praise on the project. The board also...
NECN
Residents in Nahant's Town-Owned ‘Coast Guard Housing' Face Eviction
Seven households and more than a dozen people in the so-called Coast Guard housing neighborhood in Nahant, Massachusetts were served eviction notices on Wednesday morning. These homes are owned by the town. "We got served by the constable," resident Susan Alessi said. "He said, 'Sue, I’m so sorry. I was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Two Dead After Massive Car Crash in Masachusetts Highway
Two people are dead after an early morning multiple car crash in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Saturday. Authorities responded to a call for a large accident on route 495 Southbound just after the South Main Street bridge in Mansfield. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. The two fatalities were identified...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO
Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
Worcester Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Man in Theft Investigation
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft at a local hardware store. The theft occurred at Barrow's Hardware on Webster Street in Worcester last month. Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Multiple People Injured in Worcester Shooting, According to Police
Authorities are investigating an incident where multiple people were injured after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts. Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street after reports of a shooting where they found one man with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital. Police say that a shortly...
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
NECN
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: One man killed after crash during stopped traffic on Route 495
A man has been killed after a crash during stopped traffic on Route 495 on Thursday morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash in Andover involving two commercial trucks that resulted in the death of one of the operators.
NECN
Teachers in Haverhill, Malden on Verge of Striking
Teachers in two Massachusetts communities are on the verge of going on strike. In Haverhill Friday night, teachers voted to strike Monday if no new contract is reached over the weekend. "We are professional people who live and breathe for these children, and we just feel like we're disrespected," said...
Authorities ID landscaper Robert Stuart as victim of Leicester equipment accident
LEICESTER — A landscaper died Friday when he was trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at a property on King Street. Robert Stuart Jr., 51, owner of Evergreen Lawn Maintenance & Landscape, had been working on the equipment, according to the Office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Fire and medical responders, dispatched to...
NECN
Family of 91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed in Franklin Park Issues Statement
The family of 91-year-old Boston civil rights leader and education pioneer Jean McGuire issued a statement Friday in the wake of her stabbing in Franklin Park earlier this week. "The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting...
Comments / 1