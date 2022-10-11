EVERETT - Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a shredder for hours at a scrapyard in Everett Thursday. It happened at Scrap It Incorporated, a metal scrapyard located on 2nd Street."Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of heavy equipment used in the process of scrap metal recycling," Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said.I-Team sources say the man is an experienced worker in his 50s who got his leg caught in the machine. Medication was delivered to the man through an IV until he was freed."The male patient was removed from...

EVERETT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO