Alexandria, LA

Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Smart Medicine – The importance of a mammogram

As it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Stuart Spurlin, Director of Radiology Services at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses the importance of getting your mammogram. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond

Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond. Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Vote for the Week 7 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Offensive explosions took place around Cenla tonight in Week 7, so it’s only fitting that the three nominees for our Southern Air Cool Play of the Week came on that side of the ball. Vote in the poll below for your favorite play. The winner...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
10th annual Women in Business Conference brings women together

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up Friday, October 14. The conference is hosted by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce. It aims to bring women together for two days of informative presentations from influential speakers, encouragement and celebration. This year’s keynote speaker was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Fire breaks out at apartment complex next to Grand Theater

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Southwood Terrance in Alexandria, which is right next to the Grand Theater. The Alexandria Fire Department received the call at 3:44 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. The fire was officially controlled at 4:08 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lunch Kids - 10/12/2022

NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
LSP Cadet Class 102 application deadline

Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's Game of the Week: DeRidder vs Leesville!. The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up on Friday, October 14. After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football. Updated: 5...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been accused of stealing a garage door on Hickory Hill Road in Tioga on Oct. 6. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Michael Allen Shulark has been charged with one count of theft with a value between $1,000 to $5,000.
PINEVILLE, LA
Apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville on Friday morning. Witnesses said firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:15 a.m. We’re told the landlord said it was a wiring/electrical issue. Cleco also arrived on the scene about an hour after the fire broke out.
PINEVILLE, LA

