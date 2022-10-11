Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
kalb.com
Smart Medicine – The importance of a mammogram
As it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Stuart Spurlin, Director of Radiology Services at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses the importance of getting your mammogram. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
kalb.com
Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond. Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the...
kalb.com
Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Vote for the Week 7 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Offensive explosions took place around Cenla tonight in Week 7, so it’s only fitting that the three nominees for our Southern Air Cool Play of the Week came on that side of the ball. Vote in the poll below for your favorite play. The winner...
kalb.com
10th annual Women in Business Conference brings women together
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up Friday, October 14. The conference is hosted by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce. It aims to bring women together for two days of informative presentations from influential speakers, encouragement and celebration. This year’s keynote speaker was...
Ville Platte Man Shares Photo of Rat at Local Dollar General, Claims There Are More “All Over The Store”
Locals are sharing their concerns over a photo of a rat that was allegedly taken at an Acadiana-area Dollar General store. A Ville Platte man shared the image to his Facebook page, claiming that he snapped the photo of the rodent while he was in the Dollar General store at 505 Tate Cove Rd in Ville Platte, LA.
kalb.com
Fire breaks out at apartment complex next to Grand Theater
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Southwood Terrance in Alexandria, which is right next to the Grand Theater. The Alexandria Fire Department received the call at 3:44 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. The fire was officially controlled at 4:08 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Rosepine principal: Students are ‘paying for their mistake’ after ‘unacceptable’ video
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Four students at Rosepine High School are being disciplined for their roles in what’s being called an offensive video where they appear to be reenacting the murder of George Floyd. It’s one of those situations where the adults are scratching their heads and saying, “What...
KPLC TV
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and...
kalb.com
Lunch Kids - 10/12/2022
NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
kalb.com
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been made aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a student lying on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe,” at Rosepine High School. The students appear to be re-enacting the 2020 fatal arrest of George...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
LSP Cadet Class 102 application deadline
Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's Game of the Week: DeRidder vs Leesville!. The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up on Friday, October 14. After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football. Updated: 5...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
kalb.com
Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been accused of stealing a garage door on Hickory Hill Road in Tioga on Oct. 6. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Michael Allen Shulark has been charged with one count of theft with a value between $1,000 to $5,000.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive
St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing a series of theft.
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
Could a shorter work week come to Acadia Parish? How would it work?
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
kalb.com
Apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville on Friday morning. Witnesses said firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:15 a.m. We’re told the landlord said it was a wiring/electrical issue. Cleco also arrived on the scene about an hour after the fire broke out.
Comments / 0