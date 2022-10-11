ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHAPTER 380 AGREEMENT FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE

The Brenham City Council issued a unanimous vote today (Thursday) to establish a Chapter 380 economic agreement with the developer of a residential and commercial mixed-use project. The agreement with Brenham Market Square, a 51-acre development between Market Street and Highway 290, allows the developer to be reimbursed for the...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON CITY COUNCIL HOLDS REGULAR MEETING

Three items were approved by the Burton City Council during its regular meeting on Tuesday. The council procured Langford Community Management Services as the grant administration services provider to assist the city with completing a funding application for the 2023-24 Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG). If the city is selected for funding, the consultant will also administer the program.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO RECEIVE SECURITY AUDIT REPORT

The Brenham School Board will hear the results of a state-conducted security audit at its meeting Monday. Trustees will discuss the findings from a districtwide intruder audit. In response to the Uvalde school shooting in May, the state is performing random checks of school buildings in all districts as a method to determine whether they are secure from intruders.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH

A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HISTORICAL PAINTING ON DISPLAY AT BLUEBONNET ABSTRACT AND TITLE

The Bluebonnet Abstract and Title Company is displayed a painting in their lobby with historical significance. The Chappell Hill Historical Society has loaned them a painting from local artist, the Reverend Johnnie Swearingen. The Bluebonnet Abstract and Title Company is located in the former Brenham Guardian Savings and Loan Building...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN BOARD TO CONSIDER CLOSING SEALY CAMPUS

Blinn College's campus in Sealy may be closing. On Tuesday, the Blinn Board of Trustees will debate whether to close the Sealy location, terminate the lease of the current facility and negotiate agreements to partner with Sealy ISD and offer in-person courses at Sealy ISD facilities. According to preliminary enrollment...
SEALY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY CHAMBER HOSTING HEALTH CARE FORUM

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will host a Health Care Forum this Thursday at Blinn College. Dr. Tiffany J. Berry, Vice President of Primary Care – Baylor Scott & White, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon. In addition, there will be an expert panel on hand following the keynote to answer additional questions from the audience. The panel consists of Jason Jennings, President of Baylor Scott & White Health College Station Region; Dr. Eric Alford, BSWH Family Medicine/Regional Medical Director; and Dr. Seth Sullivan, BSWG Infectious Disease.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR AUSTIN CO. FAIR

LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR 2022 AUSTIN CO. FAIR. (Results current as of Friday, October 14th) Click here to view pen of heifer results. Click here to view swine results. Click here to view colt results. GOATS. GRAND CHAMPION. Lane Locke. RESERVE CHAMPION. Ansely Owen. Click here to view goat results.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
2022 Tax Statements In The Mail

2022 Tax Statements In The Mail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - Montgomery County 2022 tax statements are in the mail! Over 340,000 statements were mailed this week according to Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae. The Montgomery County Tax Office is pleased to offer numerous payment options including: ? Online using Credit/Debit Card. • By Phone 1-800-351-7929.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

The Central Fort Bend Chamber Board Of Directors Unanimously Passed A Resolution Of Support For The Lamar Consolidated Isd Bond Election On The November 8Th Ballot

The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) Board of Directors unanimously passed a Resolution of Support for the Lamar Consolidated ISD (LCISD) bond election, which will appear on the November 8th ballot, at the September Board meeting. The $1.72 billion in bond projects were developed and prioritized with the help of...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM THIS WEEKEND

The 7th Annual Texas Arts and Music Festival is coming to downtown Brenham this weekend. Two days of art displays, live mural paintings, shopping and entertainment are in store tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday. Festival Art Director Brooke Trahan says the various art murals have quickly become a staple in downtown.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BURTON LIFTS BOIL WATER NOTICE

The city’s boil water notice that went into effect earlier this week has been rescinded, meaning the water can be used without having to be boiled. The notice was put into place as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) after the city water well underwent repairs and maintenance.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: ’14 Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome, Chevy chassis, 34K mi., very clean, comes w/ car dolly – 979-830-7928. For Sale: Kenmore 18 cu. ft. refrigerator, black, has ice maker $200 ; Kenmore washer/dryer laundry center, white,...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

WCVA TO HOLD VETERANS DAY PROGRAM

The Washington County Veterans Association (WCVA) is preparing to host its annual Veterans Day program. The program on Friday, November 11th will take place at American Legion Post 48 at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets for a dine-in or drive-thru pork steak meal are now...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

STEVEN LOVING NAMED NEW BRENHAM FIRE MARSHAL

The City of Brenham has named a new fire marshal. At Thursday’s Brenham City Council meeting, Fire Chief Roger Williams introduced Steven Loving as the new fire marshal. A firefighter since 1987, Loving comes to Brenham from the Corpus Christi area, having worked for the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department and Aransas Pass Fire Department. He has also worked for Tri-County EMS, the Port Aransas Police Department and San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office. He has served as the San Patricio County Fire Marshal since 2015.
BRENHAM, TX

