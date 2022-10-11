Read full article on original website
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHAPTER 380 AGREEMENT FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE
The Brenham City Council issued a unanimous vote today (Thursday) to establish a Chapter 380 economic agreement with the developer of a residential and commercial mixed-use project. The agreement with Brenham Market Square, a 51-acre development between Market Street and Highway 290, allows the developer to be reimbursed for the...
BURTON CITY COUNCIL HOLDS REGULAR MEETING
Three items were approved by the Burton City Council during its regular meeting on Tuesday. The council procured Langford Community Management Services as the grant administration services provider to assist the city with completing a funding application for the 2023-24 Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG). If the city is selected for funding, the consultant will also administer the program.
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO RECEIVE SECURITY AUDIT REPORT
The Brenham School Board will hear the results of a state-conducted security audit at its meeting Monday. Trustees will discuss the findings from a districtwide intruder audit. In response to the Uvalde school shooting in May, the state is performing random checks of school buildings in all districts as a method to determine whether they are secure from intruders.
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
HISTORICAL PAINTING ON DISPLAY AT BLUEBONNET ABSTRACT AND TITLE
The Bluebonnet Abstract and Title Company is displayed a painting in their lobby with historical significance. The Chappell Hill Historical Society has loaned them a painting from local artist, the Reverend Johnnie Swearingen. The Bluebonnet Abstract and Title Company is located in the former Brenham Guardian Savings and Loan Building...
BLINN BOARD TO CONSIDER CLOSING SEALY CAMPUS
Blinn College's campus in Sealy may be closing. On Tuesday, the Blinn Board of Trustees will debate whether to close the Sealy location, terminate the lease of the current facility and negotiate agreements to partner with Sealy ISD and offer in-person courses at Sealy ISD facilities. According to preliminary enrollment...
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
WASHINGTON COUNTY CHAMBER HOSTING HEALTH CARE FORUM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will host a Health Care Forum this Thursday at Blinn College. Dr. Tiffany J. Berry, Vice President of Primary Care – Baylor Scott & White, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon. In addition, there will be an expert panel on hand following the keynote to answer additional questions from the audience. The panel consists of Jason Jennings, President of Baylor Scott & White Health College Station Region; Dr. Eric Alford, BSWH Family Medicine/Regional Medical Director; and Dr. Seth Sullivan, BSWG Infectious Disease.
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR AUSTIN CO. FAIR
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR 2022 AUSTIN CO. FAIR. (Results current as of Friday, October 14th) Click here to view pen of heifer results. Click here to view swine results. Click here to view colt results. GOATS. GRAND CHAMPION. Lane Locke. RESERVE CHAMPION. Ansely Owen. Click here to view goat results.
2022 Tax Statements In The Mail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - Montgomery County 2022 tax statements are in the mail! Over 340,000 statements were mailed this week according to Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae. The Montgomery County Tax Office is pleased to offer numerous payment options including: ? Online using Credit/Debit Card. • By Phone 1-800-351-7929.
The Central Fort Bend Chamber Board Of Directors Unanimously Passed A Resolution Of Support For The Lamar Consolidated Isd Bond Election On The November 8Th Ballot
The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) Board of Directors unanimously passed a Resolution of Support for the Lamar Consolidated ISD (LCISD) bond election, which will appear on the November 8th ballot, at the September Board meeting. The $1.72 billion in bond projects were developed and prioritized with the help of...
Local plant shop Cultivar brings rare foliage finds to Katy
Marita Gabriel, owner of Cultivar, has found comfort in caring for her plants. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Plants mean comfort for Marita and Michael Gabriel, who own and run Cultivar, a rare plant shop in Katy’s LaCenterra development. During the pandemic, the Gabriels’ source of income—coffee shops—had to...
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM THIS WEEKEND
The 7th Annual Texas Arts and Music Festival is coming to downtown Brenham this weekend. Two days of art displays, live mural paintings, shopping and entertainment are in store tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday. Festival Art Director Brooke Trahan says the various art murals have quickly become a staple in downtown.
CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATION FOUNDATIONS DURING BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES CAN TRIPLE THROUGH MATCHING GRANT
Anyone looking to support their local school district during the Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser can have their donations triple in value, following a grant from the Greater Texas Foundation. The Bryan-based foundation awarded a grant of $40,000 to the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley to provide matching funds for...
CITY OF BURTON LIFTS BOIL WATER NOTICE
The city’s boil water notice that went into effect earlier this week has been rescinded, meaning the water can be used without having to be boiled. The notice was put into place as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) after the city water well underwent repairs and maintenance.
Montgomery County moves forward on $3.5M project to improve Research Forest at I-45
Montgomery County will finally dip into its almost $60 million “pass-through” toll fund, agreeing to use money from the now defunct state program to cover improvements at Interstate 45 and Research Forest Drive. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-to-fund-intersection-17501876.php.
THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: ’14 Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome, Chevy chassis, 34K mi., very clean, comes w/ car dolly – 979-830-7928. For Sale: Kenmore 18 cu. ft. refrigerator, black, has ice maker $200 ; Kenmore washer/dryer laundry center, white,...
WCVA TO HOLD VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
The Washington County Veterans Association (WCVA) is preparing to host its annual Veterans Day program. The program on Friday, November 11th will take place at American Legion Post 48 at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets for a dine-in or drive-thru pork steak meal are now...
STEVEN LOVING NAMED NEW BRENHAM FIRE MARSHAL
The City of Brenham has named a new fire marshal. At Thursday’s Brenham City Council meeting, Fire Chief Roger Williams introduced Steven Loving as the new fire marshal. A firefighter since 1987, Loving comes to Brenham from the Corpus Christi area, having worked for the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department and Aransas Pass Fire Department. He has also worked for Tri-County EMS, the Port Aransas Police Department and San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office. He has served as the San Patricio County Fire Marshal since 2015.
