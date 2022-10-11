The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will host a Health Care Forum this Thursday at Blinn College. Dr. Tiffany J. Berry, Vice President of Primary Care – Baylor Scott & White, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon. In addition, there will be an expert panel on hand following the keynote to answer additional questions from the audience. The panel consists of Jason Jennings, President of Baylor Scott & White Health College Station Region; Dr. Eric Alford, BSWH Family Medicine/Regional Medical Director; and Dr. Seth Sullivan, BSWG Infectious Disease.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO