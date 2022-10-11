Crews respond to large Fayetteville house fire near MLK Blvd.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: A vacant Fayetteville home was engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon.

Fayetteville Fire Department Battalion Chief Braden Flood said no one was home at the time and no one was injured in the fire. The department was able to put the fire out without any damage to other structures.

“It was a fully involved fire, defensive fire, the guys did a quick job, knocking it down and got the fire out quickly, no one got hurt,” Flood said.

Flood said dry conditions can make fires more dangerous. Washington County is currently under a burn ban.

“It can go really fast from one spot to another, really quickly in these dry conditions,” Flood said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews responded to a large house fire near the Walmart Supercenter on MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.

Central EMS reported that crews received a call for a fire on the 1300 block of Farmers Road. The Fayetteville Fire Department also responded to the scene.

A second ambulance was called to the scene due to possible injuries, according to Central EMS.

The situation is ongoing and this story will b e updated if more information becomes available.

