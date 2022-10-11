ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield library adds Memory Café to help elderly

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4qPQ_0iV23Dcg00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Public Library now provides a new sense of purpose for the elderly suffering from memory loss. Working with the West Springfield Council on Aging, the library director has created a Memory Café, where seniors can meet comfortably once a month.

Woman-owned Pure Life Soaps opens new store in West Springfield

There they can engage in non-threatening projects that draw them closer together and give them a sense of safety.

Antonia Golinski-Foisy, the West Springfield Library Director told 22News, “We’ll have a number of crafts that will be available for people to do. The person that may be having memory issues and the person that’s taking care of them and working with the crafts.”

Their first project will be sharing memories, recalling Halloween from year’s past in a safe and supportive environment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
West Springfield, MA
Sports
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Ne Springfield#Memory Loss#Pure Life Soaps#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy