West Springfield library adds Memory Café to help elderly

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Public Library now provides a new sense of purpose for the elderly suffering from memory loss. Working with the West Springfield Council on Aging, the library director has created a Memory Café, where seniors can meet comfortably once a month.

There they can engage in non-threatening projects that draw them closer together and give them a sense of safety.

Antonia Golinski-Foisy, the West Springfield Library Director told 22News, “We’ll have a number of crafts that will be available for people to do. The person that may be having memory issues and the person that’s taking care of them and working with the crafts.”

Their first project will be sharing memories, recalling Halloween from year’s past in a safe and supportive environment.

