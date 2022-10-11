Read full article on original website
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
North Carolina shooting leaves 5 dead, including off-duty police officer; suspect in custody
Raleigh, North Carolina officials say that five people are dead as well as two others injured after a shooting on Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer was among those killed.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
In the aftermath of rapper Coolio's unexpected death, stars and fellow musicians are sharing their sadness and offering their condolences to the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist's family. As of this writing, the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video on YouTube has surpassed 1 billion views. Coolio, who was 59, passed away at a...
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.
Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt's accused killers make first court appearance hours before funeral
Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt's accused killers, Kemare Bryan and Chandler Richardson, are to make their first court appearance after their extradition from South Carolina.
Georgia police arrest three people after finding man dead and 'bound with duct tape'
Georgia police arrested three people after a man was found dead in a home and was "bound with duct tape" for several days.
Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord found in freezer after getting eviction notice
A Chicago woman is charged with murder after her landlord was found dismembered inside a freezer and bloody rags were found at a nearby beach.
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
Daniel Radcliffe is 'concerned' about what his girlfriend's parents will think of his portrayal of 'Weird Al'
Many will be watching Daniel Radcliffe's portrayal of "Weird Al" Yankovic in the upcoming biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," but he is most concerned about the reaction of his girlfriend's parents, who are big fans of the comedic musician. Radcliffe did an interview with Entertainment Weekly, alongside his co-star...
Georgia Senate showdown: Poll suggests negative view of Democratic Party a drag on Warnock
A new public opinion poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Georgia indicates that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed more favorably by registered voters than his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the survey from Monmouth University, which was released on Wednesday, suggests that poor opinions of the...
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'
"The View" host Ana Navarro harshly invoked former president Donald Trump's late ex-wife while discussing his incendiary remarks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Elaine Chao on Monday, saying Ivana Trump was "buried in his golf course." "Obviously what he's trying to do here is say that those...
Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'
Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
Judge Jeanine Pirro: Letitia James Won’t Indict Trump Because She Doesn’t Have The Evidence
Co-host of “The Five” Judge Jeanine Pirro joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why New York Attorney General Letitia James does not have a solid legal case against former President Trump and his family. “She comes out with all these words like, this is illegal...
