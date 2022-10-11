ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save on Samsung tech ahead of Black Friday with rival Prime Day deals on TVs, phones and laptops

By Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The second Amazon Prime Day 2022 runs today, October 11 and tomorrow, October 12, and Prime members can save big with early Black Friday deals across all categories. However, Amazon isn't the only retailer offering massive markdowns. Right now, Samsung is hosting competing Prime Day deals with major discounts on appliances, TVs, smartphones and other tech.

Ahead of the Black Friday holiday shopping rush, you can snag a number of top-rated Samsung devices for wallet-friendly prices, including Samsung Galaxy smartphones , Galaxy smartwatches , Galaxy Book laptops and QLED TVs . The savings don't just stop there—you'll also find Samsung deals on home appliances , vacuums and more.

For upgrading your gadgets at an affordable price, Samsung has all your shopping needs covered. Keep scrolling to browse the retailer's impressive selection of best-in-class tech to make your everyday routine that much easier.

The best competing Prime Day Samsung deals

Upgrade your hand-held tech with a feature-rich Galaxy smartphone or transform your living room into a home theater with an OLED TV right now at Samsung. Shop the top five Samsung deals available today before the discounts disappear.

  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for $179.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $20 to $180)
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from $299.99 with eligible trade-in (Save 1,500)
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $349.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $200 to $400)
  4. Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Smart Dial Gas Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,099 (Save $600)
  5. Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,999.99 (Save $1,000)

The best Samsung TV deals

Want to stream in style with less strain on your wallet? Shop Samsung's early Black Friday deals for big savings on top-of-the-line TVs.

Turn your living room into a home movie theater with these amazing Samsung TV deals discounted for Prime Day. Samsung/Reviewed

The best Samsung laptop and tablet deals

Whether you need tech for work or for fun, Samsung has you covered with competing Prime Day laptop and tablet deals.

Take computing power on the go with these Samsung laptops and tablets on sale ahead of Black Friday. Samsung/Reviewed

The best Samsung appliance deals

Deck out your home for the fall with Samsung deals on refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuums and more.

Upgrade your home with early Black Friday deals from Samsung on appliances and more. Samsung/Reviewed

The best Samsung cellphone deals

Beat the Black Friday rush for a new smartphone and score one for less right now at Samsung.

Upgrade your smartphone with these competing Samsung deals. Samsung/Reviewed

The best Samsung tech deals

Samsung has tech deals galore during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, so take advantage of them now before the competing deals expire.

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It runs through today , October 11 and ends Wednesday, October 12 and has spectacular deals , similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. There are Black Friday-level discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, you can still sign up now for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices.

What stores are offering October Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. This year, we're seeing huge price drops at Walmart , Target , Lowe's , Best Buy and more. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Samsung is offering tons of deep discounts during the second Amazon Prime Day. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs , laptops and home appliances and the savings are seriously impressive.

When is Samsung running sales during October Prime Day?

Right now! Today, you'll find deep discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to smart tech and appliances. We're expecting even more savings throughout October as we approach Black Friday 2022.

What are the best October Prime Day deals at Samsung?

One of the best Prime Day deals available at Samsung is on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone. Typically listed from $1,799.99, you can get Samsung's souped-up phone for as little as $299.99 thanks to an $1,500 discount and an enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices.

Meanwhile, if you want a seriously cinematic experience without leaving your living room, look no further than the Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV . Normally priced at $1,099.99, the developer is offering the 55-inch screen for $400 off ahead of Black Friday. Samsung says the QN85B uses a huge grid of ultra-precise Quantum mini LEDs to create incredible color and contrast in its pictures. It also comes with Dolby Atmos sound technology for theater-quality audio.

Should I shop Samsung's competing October Prime Day sale?

Definitely! If you're looking to get your hands on top-notch tech for a fraction of its typical price, Samsung's competing Amazon Prime Day sale is the place to shop. From TVs with best-in-class visuals to laptops with plenty of power , you'll find early Black Friday discounts on all that and more right now at Samsung.

Are Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals?

There are plenty of Black Friday-level deals during October Prime Day. The Prime Early Access sale is a golden opportunity to tackle all your holiday shopping before the huge Black Friday rush. Amazon Prime Day discounts are just as good as Black Friday deals, with savings across all categories including tech, fashion, appliances and more. Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or even a free 30-day trial now and avoid the shopping strain later in the winter.

Prime Day deals at Samsung

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save on Samsung tech ahead of Black Friday with rival Prime Day deals on TVs, phones and laptops

