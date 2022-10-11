Padres fans excited for post-season run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It seems like anywhere you turn in San Diego Padres post season fever is everywhere, whether it’s the trolley, crowds in Padres gear, brown and yellow can be seen all over America’s Finest City.

And on the day the Padres take on the Dodgers in Game One of the NLDS, Padres fans say they’re confident the Friars are ready to get the job done.

James Hart, a Padres fan says, “It’s special to see them, it’s very hard to get into the playoffs, no matter what sport it is. But when you make it, it’s a statement for the team, now they need to go perform and execute and that’s the trick.”

If you’ve been to the Padres team store lately, chances are you’ve seen the steady line of customers looking to pick up some gear before this Padres versus Dodgers series.

ABC10News was there Monday, checking in with fans who walked away with bags of merchandise, some of it playoff specific, the kind you can only get when your team moves on.

An opportunity , many Padres fans say this team deserves.

Hart adds, “And like the slogan, now’s the time to shine, it’s time to come out and represent.”