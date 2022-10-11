ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres fans excited for post-season run

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GltmM_0iV21VC600

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It seems like anywhere you turn in San Diego Padres post season fever is everywhere, whether it’s the trolley, crowds in Padres gear, brown and yellow can be seen all over America’s Finest City.

And on the day the Padres take on the Dodgers in Game One of the NLDS, Padres fans say they’re confident the Friars are ready to get the job done.

James Hart, a Padres fan says, “It’s special to see them, it’s very hard to get into the playoffs, no matter what sport it is. But when you make it, it’s a statement for the team, now they need to go perform and execute and that’s the trick.”

RELATED: Schedule released for Padres-Dodges NL Division Series

If you’ve been to the Padres team store lately, chances are you’ve seen the steady line of customers looking to pick up some gear before this Padres versus Dodgers series.

ABC10News was there Monday, checking in with fans who walked away with bags of merchandise, some of it playoff specific, the kind you can only get when your team moves on.

An opportunity , many Padres fans say this team deserves.

Hart adds, “And like the slogan, now’s the time to shine, it’s time to come out and represent.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 8

How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game?

SAN DIEGO — With a Padres playoff home game against the L.A. Dodgers right around the corner, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are looking like and which options are still available for the friar faithful. “Friday’s home game is going to be epic,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanNation Fastball

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game three of the American League Division Series Saturday evening at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has dropped Aaron Judge out of the leadoff spot and inserted him into the number two spot. Luis Severino and Triston McKenzie will each take the mound. The ALDS is tied 1-1.
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy