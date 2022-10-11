Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Kelce calls Travis Kelce's four touchdowns 'most selfish stat I've ever seen'
Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, explains why he called brother Travis Kelce's four touchdowns on Monday night for the Kansas City Chiefs 'most selfish stat.'
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Las Vegas judge sides with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden as NFL seeks arbitration
A Clark County judge has sided with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in the NFL’s push to settle his lawsuit against the league through arbitration -- and not the public process of discovery.
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes’ absurd record ending Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been a juggernaut ever since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018, which has led to the organization accumulating a stunning record over the years. Kansas City has been favored in every game at home...
CBS Sports
Chiefs-Bills trade that landed Kansas City Patrick Mahomes paid major dividends for both teams
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to renew their rivalry in a clash between the AFC's best Sunday, both teams started the annual showdown with a famous trade in 2017. The Chiefs traded up in the first round in the 2017 draft with the Bills and selected Patrick Mahomes, forever changing the franchise and a city for the next decade.
Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat
With the win over the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's four touchdowns also tied a record set by "Al Bundy" in 1966.
How fans are handling expensive ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Bills game Sunday
To sit in seats at Arrowhead, even the upper deck, you're going to pay a pretty penny. Chiefs tickets are a hot commodity these days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chiefs’ Frank Clark describes why illness forced him to leave Raiders game
It's no secret Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has had stomach issues in the past, but this was the first time he's left a game for it.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
NFL Insider Offers Clarity On The Davante Adams Charges
Star wide receiver Davante Adams has faced a lot of heat for shoving a photographer to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Wednesday, it was reported that Adams' consequences could extend beyond a fine or suspension from the NFL. ESPN ...
NFL・
KCTV 5
KC metro mourns loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City metro is mourning the loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English. English passed away Tuesday from a stroke at the age of 72. Rick Zych, the boys basketball coach at Bishop Miege High School, said it will be tough not seeing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams cited for assault in shoving incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: On Wednesday evening, the law firm representing the man who was pushed said that he’d authorized them to issue the following statement on his behalf:. “What happened was egregiously unsportsmanlike and an act of violence that should not be excused by the NFL.”
KCTV 5
Randy Johnson spotted as an NFL photographer, sports internet freaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many sports fans are surprised to learn that former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher and baseball hall of famer Randy Johnson is also a photographer. The internet’s surprise started after Business Insider editor Sophie Kleeman tweeted a photo of Johnson in his official NFL photographer gear. Johnson’s...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid won’t say if he’s heard from NFL about roughing call on Jones
A controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, assessed during Monday night’s Chiefs-Raiders NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, continues to stoke the ire of fans. But asked about that penalty Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn’t say whether the Chiefs had petitioned...
KCTV 5
Neal Jones’ Top 5: Rants
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. English won 22 state title as the Stags girls basketball coach. Scott Reiss, Dezman Moses recap Chiefs win on Monday Night Football. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:34 AM UTC. |. The...
Late Night in the Phog tips off with 4 NIL deals with KU stars
Late Night in the Phog is the official tip-off of the basketball season for the KU, and the event is even more special because the Jayhawks are coming off winning the national championship. Late Night is also getting a boost thanks to a series of NIL deals between Charlie Hustle and KU stars Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams, Zach Clemence and Gradey Dick.
Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel and wife announce pregnancy
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel and his wife, Priscilla, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child.
Comments / 0