Kansas City, MO

ESPN

Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes’ absurd record ending Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been a juggernaut ever since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018, which has led to the organization accumulating a stunning record over the years. Kansas City has been favored in every game at home...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Offers Clarity On The Davante Adams Charges

Star wide receiver Davante Adams has faced a lot of heat for shoving a photographer to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Wednesday, it was reported that Adams' consequences could extend beyond a fine or suspension from the NFL. ESPN ...
KCTV 5

Randy Johnson spotted as an NFL photographer, sports internet freaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many sports fans are surprised to learn that former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher and baseball hall of famer Randy Johnson is also a photographer. The internet’s surprise started after Business Insider editor Sophie Kleeman tweeted a photo of Johnson in his official NFL photographer gear. Johnson’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
KCTV 5

Neal Jones’ Top 5: Rants

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. English won 22 state title as the Stags girls basketball coach. Scott Reiss, Dezman Moses recap Chiefs win on Monday Night Football. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:34 AM UTC. |. The...
SHAWNEE, KS
On3.com

Late Night in the Phog tips off with 4 NIL deals with KU stars

Late Night in the Phog is the official tip-off of the basketball season for the KU, and the event is even more special because the Jayhawks are coming off winning the national championship. Late Night is also getting a boost thanks to a series of NIL deals between Charlie Hustle and KU stars Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams, Zach Clemence and Gradey Dick.
KANSAS CITY, KS

