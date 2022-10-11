ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OH

WTAP

Reports of Belpre City Schools levy signs being vandalized and stolen

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Officials and Belpre residents are saying that people are vandalizing and even stealing signs for the Belpre City Schools levy. Police say the issue is happening on both sides, as signs for and against the levy are being taken. Belpre City Schools superintendent Jeff Greenley says,...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Marietta has a new fire inspector

MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community. Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector. Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in...
MARIETTA, OH
Government
WTAP

City Council gives Parkersburg floodwall mural a big funding boost

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council allocated $30,000 towards the floodwall mural at Point Park. This marks the first time the project has received public funding, according to Lead Organizer Edward Escandon. He said the money will allow artists and organizers to get things done faster at a bigger...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County Schools: School safe after possible threat

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools says its schools are safe Thursday after investigating a possible online threat that was made Wednesday night. In a statement from the school system, officials with Parkersburg High and Hamilton Middle Schools were informed of the threat Thursday morning. They say the school...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Band of the Week: Parkersburg South High School Marching Band

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Marching Band entered the new season looking to continue success it earned last year. A mid-season change in leadership brought a time of transition. Greg Myers was named the New Band Director in September. Myers was band director in the middle school, which...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

“Color Me United” fun run 5K returning Oct. 15

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a cancellation in July because of weather, the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s “Color Me United” fun run will be happening Saturday at City Park. The annual “fun run” will be a time for people to get out with friends...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

The local art scene will be busy this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday will be a bustling day for the Mid-Ohio Valley art scene. Chalk the Block will bring some color to Parkersburg. Locals are encouraged to color the sidewalk with chalk designs. You can bring your own chalk set or you can register online to get some. However, only people who register will have the chance to compete to win a prize.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

A local look at farming for National Farmer’s Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - October 12 is National Farmer’s Day. It’s a time to honor farmers and the work they do. Marcus McCartney who is an Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator with the OSU Extension in Washington County says farming is an important and hard job. McCartney said,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Wharton v. Palmer for Ohio County Commission

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – In preparation for November 8, the race for Ohio County Commission is between Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer and incumbent Randy Wharton. Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer is taking a step towards the county level by running for Ohio County commission against its current president, Randy Wharton.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing

Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
LOGAN, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Residents escape house fires in Parkersburg, Vienna

PARKERSBURG — Residents in Parkersburg and near Vienna escaped house fires without injury Tuesday evening. The Vienna, Williamstown and Waverly volunteer fire departments responded to 712 Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday where a renovated trailer set more than 200 feet back from the road was burning, Vienna Fire Capt. Tim Woollard said. Firefighters initially had trouble finding a water source.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Parkersburg shooter turns himself in, released on bond

PARKERSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Thursday in relation to a shooting incident which occured the week prior. Reports from the Parkersburg Police Department indicate that, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, William “Bill” Watson, 56 of Parkersburg, was charged with the felony offense of Malicious Wounding.
PARKERSBURG, WV

