WTAP
Reports of Belpre City Schools levy signs being vandalized and stolen
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Officials and Belpre residents are saying that people are vandalizing and even stealing signs for the Belpre City Schools levy. Police say the issue is happening on both sides, as signs for and against the levy are being taken. Belpre City Schools superintendent Jeff Greenley says,...
WTAP
Marietta has a new fire inspector
MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community. Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector. Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in...
WTAP
Future housing concerns, supply chain challenges, and other local issues are highlighted at convention
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Professionals gathered at the Blennerhassett Hotel to talk about the homebuilding industry at the annual Home Builders Association of West Virginia convention. Housing is a necessity. It’s where we sleep, eat, and relax if you’re lucky. It’s also the focus of a soon-to-be-published study....
WTAP
Raising student voices - Wood County Schools launch Student Advisory Council
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools are implementing a new initiative to give students a voice. It’s called the Student Advisory Council. Select students from every Wood County middle school and high school, including the Wood County Technical Center, now have a seat at the table. Parkersburg High...
WTAP
City Council gives Parkersburg floodwall mural a big funding boost
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council allocated $30,000 towards the floodwall mural at Point Park. This marks the first time the project has received public funding, according to Lead Organizer Edward Escandon. He said the money will allow artists and organizers to get things done faster at a bigger...
WTAP
Wood County Schools: School safe after possible threat
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools says its schools are safe Thursday after investigating a possible online threat that was made Wednesday night. In a statement from the school system, officials with Parkersburg High and Hamilton Middle Schools were informed of the threat Thursday morning. They say the school...
WHIZ
Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
WTAP
Band of the Week: Parkersburg South High School Marching Band
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Marching Band entered the new season looking to continue success it earned last year. A mid-season change in leadership brought a time of transition. Greg Myers was named the New Band Director in September. Myers was band director in the middle school, which...
WTRF
West Virginia now has a mannequin that gives birth to help EMTs
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They are calling it a “game-changer” for West Virginia Northern Community College. But you could say it is a “game-changer” for West Virginia as a whole. A new truck just arrived on campus and it has already doubled the number of...
WTAP
“Color Me United” fun run 5K returning Oct. 15
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a cancellation in July because of weather, the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s “Color Me United” fun run will be happening Saturday at City Park. The annual “fun run” will be a time for people to get out with friends...
WTAP
The local art scene will be busy this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday will be a bustling day for the Mid-Ohio Valley art scene. Chalk the Block will bring some color to Parkersburg. Locals are encouraged to color the sidewalk with chalk designs. You can bring your own chalk set or you can register online to get some. However, only people who register will have the chance to compete to win a prize.
WTAP
Buyer pulls bid on Pleasant Power Station’s, putting it back on the market
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The original bid on the Pleasants County Power Plant has been pulled, leading to Energy Harbor putting it back on the market. The plant was originally put on the market last spring into the summer months. There was a lot of interest with one buyer...
WTAP
A local look at farming for National Farmer’s Day
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - October 12 is National Farmer’s Day. It’s a time to honor farmers and the work they do. Marcus McCartney who is an Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator with the OSU Extension in Washington County says farming is an important and hard job. McCartney said,...
WTRF
Wharton v. Palmer for Ohio County Commission
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – In preparation for November 8, the race for Ohio County Commission is between Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer and incumbent Randy Wharton. Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer is taking a step towards the county level by running for Ohio County commission against its current president, Randy Wharton.
Pleasant Valley Hospital becomes official Mountain Health Network member
POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, has officially become a member of the Mountain Health Network. Mountain Health Network officials say the official announcement of PVH’s membership into the network with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center was made Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at the Hartley […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
WTAP
This Is Home: Continual training is important for both K9 Handlers and their dogs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police K9s are important members of every department. From keeping people safe to companionship with their handlers, training for these dogs is necessary. Twice a month… the Mid-Ohio Valley K9 handlers and their dogs travel to Meigs county Ohio to continue improving at their jobs.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Residents escape house fires in Parkersburg, Vienna
PARKERSBURG — Residents in Parkersburg and near Vienna escaped house fires without injury Tuesday evening. The Vienna, Williamstown and Waverly volunteer fire departments responded to 712 Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday where a renovated trailer set more than 200 feet back from the road was burning, Vienna Fire Capt. Tim Woollard said. Firefighters initially had trouble finding a water source.
WTAP
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
Parkersburg shooter turns himself in, released on bond
PARKERSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Thursday in relation to a shooting incident which occured the week prior. Reports from the Parkersburg Police Department indicate that, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, William “Bill” Watson, 56 of Parkersburg, was charged with the felony offense of Malicious Wounding.
