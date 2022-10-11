Read full article on original website
Glenwood High students make it ‘Almost, Maine’ in the Roaring Fork Valley
The students who put together the production of “Almost, Maine” at Glenwood Springs High School have put in countless hours to bring the community a completely student-led and run production. After doing a couple scenes from “Almost, Maine” during their sophomore year, a group of this year’s seniors...
Friday letters: 2C and other election endorsement thoughts, animal rights
Keeping Carrie Couey as your Treasurer is so important. The job of County Treasurer requires educational background and experience, well-rounded in the many money and finance issues with Public Funds. Carrie’s bachelor’s and master’s were in the area of accounting, business and organizational leadership with focus on public and non-profit...
Doctor’s Tip: Health Fair lab results
There was a health fair at the Community Center in Glenwood last month, and Aspen Valley Hospital is sponsoring some in Aspen and Basalt early next month. This column offers some tips regarding health fair lab results, but is not meant to take the place of discussing any abnormal results with your primary care provider. If you don’t have a PCP, The People’s Clinic offers free consultations by appointment (970-379-5718). Ideally, you should fast for at least 6 hours (water’s okay) before having your blood drawn, because failure to do so can affect blood sugar and triglyceride results.
Three fall fests to choose from in Roaring Fork Valley this weekend
October (or Oktober) is not just a time for spooks and scares, it’s also a great time to enjoy fall colors, the local harvest, pretzels and beer. There are two big October/Oktober celebrations in Glenwood Springs this weekend, and a harvest happy Farm Fest in Carbondale. In Glenwood Springs,...
Diggin’ the dirt: Glenwood, Carbondale riders lead strong local contingent to next week’s state high school mountain bike championships at CMC Spring Valley
Chloe Lutgring is all about taking her pursuit of competitive mountain biking to the next level, while always keeping in mind the fun aspect of her favorite thing to do in the outdoors. “The whole reason my friends and I did this in the first place was just to have...
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
