q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
Tri-City Herald
Body-camera video released by Tacoma police shows officers firing at gunman in bar
Body-camera video released by Tacoma Police Department on Friday shows two officers firing gunshots at a man initially suspected of shooting a gun inside a downtown bar last month after a fight with other patrons and employees. The 27-year-old man, Johnathan Lane, was not struck by the officers’ gunfire and...
Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged
TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Addicts show reporter how they use drugs at Seattle homeless camp
Equally gripping and disturbing, a new video taken near a Seattle homeless encampment shows two men in their 20s – including one, a self-described college graduate – mixing a combination of illegal street drugs before smoking it out in the open as a police cruiser drives by. The...
Private security guard arrested after allegedly handcuffing, assaulting woman on Seattle waterfront
A Seattle security guard is out of jail after he was arrested for unlawful imprisonment of a woman on Monday evening. According to court documents, the security guard told police that he followed a woman he believed was “acting shady.” He followed her and saw her urinating behind a trash can.
Former UW student claims prowler police are looking for is same person who targeted their home
Seattle, WA. – A former University of Washington student believes the person who broke into a home in the U-District over the weekend and assaulted a student is the same person who targeted her home multiple times this year. KIRO 7 is not sharing this former student’s identity, but...
Multiple agencies respond to brush fire in Yelm
Multiple agencies responded to help put out a brush fire in Yelm on Wednesday, the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority announced. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the fire around 12:15 p.m., as it had blocked State Route 507 in both directions at milepost 29 near Vancil Road just after noon.
q13fox.com
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
q13fox.com
Hosmer Street in Tacoma home for growing crime and violence
One abandoned hotel in particular has become the spot for drug use, gun violence and sex trafficking. The hotel's new owners are working to flip the property and turn it into affordable housing.
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
Engaged couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade
SEATTLE — An engaged couple was arrested in Downtown Seattle Thursday night after they attacked a man with two illegal weapons during a fight, according to Seattle police. At about 6:15 p.m., officers on Third Avenue and Pine Street were flagged down about a fight. Officers found a man...
thejoltnews.com
Individual recently released from jail arrested anew after alleged burglary
A Lakewood resident who was recently released from jail was arrested anew after allegedly stealing from a Lacey convenience store. Lacey officers were dispatched to the local store last night after a reported burglary, the Lacey Police Department said in a Facebook post. The building was cleared for suspects, and...
Suspect in custody following shootout with Renton police
RENTON, Wash. — Police swarmed an apartment complex after an exchange of gunfire erupted in Renton. At 4:18 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard for reports of a car prowler who was breaking into a vehicle at the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood retail theft police sting nets eight arrests
The Lynnwood Police Department on Thursday arrested eight people following a sting conducted in conjunction with the Lynnwood Lowe’s and Home Depot stores. According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan, officers were placed in the stores with asset protection personnel so that police could immediately detain and charge subjects for theft- and/or shoplifting-related crimes.
The Suburban Times
She’s yar
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. There’s an old nautical expression you don’t hear much anymore. When a ship is ready or prepared for action, she is described as “yar.” (Not to be confused with the better-known pirate saying “Arr!”) Last Sunday, Pierce County...
Silverdale hospital short on staff calls 911 for help after being overwhelmed with patients
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue was surprised to get a call from 911 dispatch on Saturday, sending them to St. Michael Medical Center, because the call wasn’t for a fire. “The charged nurse from inside the emergency room called 911,” said Central Kitsap Fire and...
Man convicted of felony assault after pushing Alaska Airlines gate agent in 2020
The man who was charged in 2020 for trying to push his way through an Alaska Airlines gate at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, knocking down a gate agent in the process, was convicted Wednesday of felony assault, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. A warrant was issued for...
Chronicle
Arbitrator Upholds Centralia Police Department’s Decision to Fire Phil Reynolds
The first time former officer Phil Reynolds was fired from the Centralia Police Department, he was rehired with backpay after an arbitrator with the state Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) ruled in his favor in May 2014. When the department fired Reynolds again in December 2021, he again attempted to...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager October 14 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) October 14 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit returned to father
SEATTLE — Sky Sanchez, a 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a court-ordered supervised visit on Sunday, has been returned to her father. Demetre Wilkins posted a photo on his Facebook page of him hugging his daughter. “It sucks, she’s five and I believe that she...
