Pierce County, WA

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged

TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
TACOMA, WA
Multiple agencies respond to brush fire in Yelm

Multiple agencies responded to help put out a brush fire in Yelm on Wednesday, the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority announced. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the fire around 12:15 p.m., as it had blocked State Route 507 in both directions at milepost 29 near Vancil Road just after noon.
YELM, WA
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
Individual recently released from jail arrested anew after alleged burglary

A Lakewood resident who was recently released from jail was arrested anew after allegedly stealing from a Lacey convenience store. Lacey officers were dispatched to the local store last night after a reported burglary, the Lacey Police Department said in a Facebook post. The building was cleared for suspects, and...
LACEY, WA
Suspect in custody following shootout with Renton police

RENTON, Wash. — Police swarmed an apartment complex after an exchange of gunfire erupted in Renton. At 4:18 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard for reports of a car prowler who was breaking into a vehicle at the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
RENTON, WA
Lynnwood retail theft police sting nets eight arrests

The Lynnwood Police Department on Thursday arrested eight people following a sting conducted in conjunction with the Lynnwood Lowe’s and Home Depot stores. According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan, officers were placed in the stores with asset protection personnel so that police could immediately detain and charge subjects for theft- and/or shoplifting-related crimes.
LYNNWOOD, WA
She’s yar

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. There’s an old nautical expression you don’t hear much anymore. When a ship is ready or prepared for action, she is described as “yar.” (Not to be confused with the better-known pirate saying “Arr!”) Last Sunday, Pierce County...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Lakewood City Manager October 14 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) October 14 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA

