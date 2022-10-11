Read full article on original website
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: The Least Expensive 2TB SSD for the PS5 Is Now Even Cheaper (Crucial P5 Plus)
If you want to expand the storage capacity of your PS5, the best way to do it is to open up your console and install an M.2 SSD. That's because an M.2 SSD is capable of higher speeds than any external storage option and you won't be bottlenecking the original SSD. The problem is, there's only one slot, which means you'll want to get the largest capacity SSD that you can afford. Up until now that generally meant a 1TB or 512GB SSD, but not today.
The Meta Quest Pro Is up for Preorder
The much anticipated Meta Quest Pro VR headset finally has a set release date, and it's a lot sooner than you might think. You can preorder it right now on Amazon and it will ship out on October 25. If you've gotten used to the Quest 2 being one of the least expensive VR headsets around, then prepare for some intense sticker shock. The Quest Pro comes in at $1499 for the 256GB model. That's more expensive than any other VR kit on the market right now, including the HTC's flagship Vive 2 Pro. That's because although the Quest Pro will probably make for an excellent gaming headset, a lot of the new premium features are catered towards mixed reality developers. Once you delve into the specs, you'll understand that there is a reason for this madness.
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: 2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD for $157.99
For the final day of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has dropped the price of the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) even further. It retails for $290, but it dropped to $179.99 on the first day, and now it's down to $157.99. This is an excellent price for a very rugged portable storage solution.
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: The 34" Dell S3422DWG Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Just Dropped to $370
We might be nearing the final hours of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, but there are some new deals that are still trickling in, like this one here. Amazon is offering the 34" Dell S3422DWG ultra-wide gaming monitor for only $370.49, a hefty price drop from its original $500 MSRP. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best 34" ultra-wide gaming monitors on the market.
Gotham Knights Will Only Run at 30 FPS and Will Offer No Performance Mode on Consoles
When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. As spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, the news was shared by Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty in the game's Discord channel, and she wanted to take the time to address this question for console players.
Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience
Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
Steelseries Apex Pro TKL Series Keyboards Announced
Steelseries has announced the Apex Pro TKL and Apex Pro TKL Wireless, the latest keyboards to feature the company's customizable OmniPoint 2.0 mechanical switches. First debuted on the Apex Pro Mini 60% keyboard series, the OmniPoint 2.0 switches offers users 37 levels of actuation, allowing them to go as low as 0.2mm to 3.8mm with a response time of just 0.54ms. Steelseries claims the switches are at least 11x quicker than standard mechanical switches, and have 10x swifter actuation when set to 0.2mm.
iPhone 14 Pro Review
The iPhone 14 Pro marks the second time Apple’s flagship smartphone has gone through a major redesign in the past two years. Although it might have a very similar silhouette, a lot has changed – including the new always-on screen, pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID camera, and a new suite of rear cameras.
Google Pixel 7 Review
Google’s Pixel smartphone line keeps rambling on. With the Pixel 7, Google hasn’t spent as much effort reimagining its design and capabilities as it did with the game-changing Pixel 6. Instead, the Google Pixel 7 sees some smart refinements that make it all the more attractive, and it doesn’t hurt that it maintains the more budget-friendly $599 price tag that largely undercuts many of the best smartphones on the market. It’s a winning formula for Google, so let’s take a closer look at how this phone shines so bright.
The 10 Best Resident Evil Games of All Time
Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
The 15 Best Under the Radar Games - Steam Next Fest Oct. 2022
Three times a year, Steam puts on an event called Steam Next Fest, a week-long event that features literally hundreds of game demos of upcoming steam games. It’s an awesome event, but going through all those demos and trying to get through to the really good stuff – stuff like Cult of the Lamb, Toem, and Sable – just to name a few previous Steam Next Fest games, is time consuming to say the last. Which is why we called upon some of IGN’s biggest indie fans to divvy up the work and come back with our picks for the 15 Under the Radar Games You Don’t Want to Miss from the October Steam Next Fest. Note that these picks are not in any particular order.
How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Streaming
The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
This $10 Tool With Over 13,000 Positive Reviews 'Works Wonders With Catching Fruit Flies'
No matter the time or place, chances are, fruit flies are going to come and become such a huge annoyance. If you have a bunch of food, fruit flies come knocking. And if you have a bunch of plants, chances are you’re quite well-acquainted with gnats. Either way, they’re a nuisance, and they never seem to go away. But thanks to this new Amazon staple, those nuisances can be a thing of the past for only $10. We know, we were crazy intrigued, too, when we saw that. Buy: Kensizer Traps (20 Pack) $9.99, originally $15.99 The Kensizer 20-Pack Fruit Fly Trap is...
Razer Edge is a Dedicated Handheld With 5G Connectivity
We already knew that Razer was teaming up with Verizon and Qualcomm to make a 5G gaming handheld dedicated to cloud gaming. And today, the gaming peripheral maker officially unveiled the device as part of its RazerCon 2022 event. The Razer Edge includes a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2400x1080...
Starfield Dialogue Trees Revealed in New Video
Dialogue choices are a huge part of any great Bethesda RPG, so fans have been wondering what kind of system the developer would implement in Starfield. Now, thanks to a new video from Bethesda, director Todd Howard has shared some details of what to expect in your conversations in Starfield's star systems.
Nintendo of America and Fired QA Worker Settle Labour Complaint
The former Nintendo of America QA worker who alleged she was fired for asking about unionisation has reached a settlement with the company and staffing agency Aston Carter. As reported by Polygon, Aston Carter will pay QA worker Mackenzie Clifton $25,910 in back pay, damages, and interest, and will also take liability for the complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained
This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
How Latest WB Budget Cuts Could Hurt All Your Favorite Channels - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs and cuts are shaking up the company, with its latest cut hitting. the company’s diversity-focused studio Stage 13 and its Television Workshop talent program. According to a report by Variety, Warner Brothers is looking to save $3 billion dollars following the Discovery merger, so there may be even more areas where the company will either nix staff or entire departments. The company has already consolidated a couple of its animation departments in Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, which makes sense as the two studios already share other internal teams. In other entertainment news, Colin Ferrell explains The Penguin series’ timeline in The Batman movie, and there is something new happening here at IGN: IGN Rewards.
Valve Completely Overhauls the Steam Mobile App
Valve has released a major update for its Steam mobile app that completely overhauls its design and adds new features including remote downloads. Valve shared the update's features in a blog post and on Twitter (below), showing off the new ability to order remote downloads from the app, meaning users can be out of the house and still get games and updates ready for when they return.
