Guardians vs. Yankees score, live updates from ALDS Game 1: Yankees take Game 1, 4-1

Youthful exuberance meets The Evil Empire.

A two-game Wild Card Series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the friendly confines of Progressive Field was a nice how-do-you-do to playoff baseball for the fresh-faced Guardians.

Check here often on Tuesday night to keep tabs on Game 1 of the ALDS between the Guardians and Yankees:

Guardians fall to Yankees 4-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

Top of the ninth: The Guardians didn't have much going against a talented Yankees bullpen. In the top of the ninth, pinch-hitter Owen Miller was hit by a pitch, but Clay Holmes got Myles Straw to flyout to center field to end it.

Anthony Rizzo home run puts Yankees up 4-1

Bottom sixth: The top of the Yankees lineup has struck like it did so many times during the season. After Aaron Judge walked, Anthony Rizzo launched a two-run home run to right field, giving the Yankees a 4-1 lead.

Quantrill's day is done. His final line: three earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Trevor Stephan is entering the game.

Top sixth: Cole has been cruising following Kwan's home run earlier in the game. On 97 pitches, Cole has allowed just three hits and struck out eight.

Quantrill is only at 73 pitches entering the bottom of the sixth.

Yankees take 2-1 lead over Guardians with sacrifice fly

Bottom 5th: An Oscar Gonzalez miscue down the right-field line allowed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to roll into third, which led to Jose Trevino's RBI sacrifice fly to put the Yankees on top 2-1.

Yankees' Josh Donaldson out on odd play in which he thought he hit a home run

Bottom 5th: A bizarre scene reminiscent somewhat of Jeffrey Maier, an apparent home run was turned into an out. Josh Donaldson hit a ball that caromed off the top of the wall in right field. He believed it was a home run and began trotting around the bases. But it actually hit the top corner, meaning it was still in play. Oscar Gonzalez threw it in, and Josh Naylor eventually tagged Donaldson out.

Harrison Bader ties it for New York; Guardians, New York tied 1-1

Bottom 3rd: That didn't take long. The Yankees responded in the bottom of the third on Harrison Bader's solo home run to left field. The Yankees hit twice as many home runs as Cleveland did this season.

To this point, every run the Guardians have scored or given up this postseason have come via home run.

Steven Kwan puts Guardians up 1-0 with home run

Top 3rd: The Guardians only hit home runs, just like everyone expected. Steven Kwan has put the Guardians on top 1-0 with a solo home run to right field off Gerrit Cole.

All four of the Guardians runs this postseason have come via home run.

The Guardians nearly added on after that, loading the bases, but Cole struck out Gimenez to end the inning.

Bottom 2nd: Both offenses put together a threat, but neither could convert. In the top of the second inning, Andres Gimenez roped a double down the right-field line, but Gerrit Cole struck out Will Brennan and Austin Hedges to end the inning.

In the bottom of the second, the Yankees put runners on first and second but came up empty via a 4-6-3, inning-ending double play.

Cal Quantrill strikes out Aaron Judge to begin the night

Bottom 1st: Cal Quantrill struck out the 2022 home run champ, Aaron Judge, looking to open the bottom of the first and followed that with a strikeout of Anthony Rizzo in a 1-2-3 inning. It's as good of an opening for which the Guardians could ask from Quantrill.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians vs. Yankees score, live updates from ALDS Game 1: Yankees take Game 1, 4-1