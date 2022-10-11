Read full article on original website
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 6 power rankings
Vikings rise, Packers fall in Week 6 power rankings
Former Vikings WR Lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad
One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September. Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native...
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints.
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 6
NFL Week 5 created a shakeup in the rankings (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Every week brings its share of surprises, great games, and incredible finishes. Is it anyone wonder why the sports calendar and clock tick to what the NFL does? Week 5 didn't disappoint, with a few near upsets and one team remaining undefeated. Here's how all 32 stack up heading into Week 6...32. Carolina Panthers (1-4, lost to San Francisco 49ers) [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]And farewell, Matt Rhule. Enjoy coaching in college football, once again. Next: at Los Angeles Rams31. Washington Commanders (1-4, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY...
Saints try out a group of free agent running backs
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the New Orleans Saints running backs. Their depth chart has taken several hits with veteran backup Latavius Murray leaving the practice squad for a better opportunity with the Denver Broncos and third-year pro Tony Jones Jr. being claimed by the Seattle Seahawks off of the waiver wire.
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFC West Stock Watch: Tariq Woolen an ‘Avatar’; Jeff Wilson pacing 49ers' rushing attack
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll appears to have finally found a suitable successor to Richard Sherman during Seattle's Legion of Boom days. Tariq Woolen, at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, was the talk of training camp in the Pacific Northwest because of his length, speed and sticky coverage. And Woolen's play has...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers are on a roll and travel to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Week 6. The 49ers have taken over the NFC West but are entering this game with some key injuries. Here are our San Francisco 49ers Week 6 predictions as they take on the Falcons.
Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 6 at Dolphins
The Minnesota Vikings are 3.5-point favorites on the road this weekend at the Miami Dolphins. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to a loss by the Green Bay Packers in London. Miami needs a road win to avoid 3-3 mediocrity after a 3-0 start. The Vikings haven’t won a...
Damien Harris (hamstring) likely out multiple Patriots games
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) is likely to miss multiple games, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Harris injured his hamstring in the Patriots' win over the Detroit Lions last week. The team is still waiting on some test results to confirm the extent of the injury, but the expectation is that Harris will be out for multiple games. That sets up Rhamondre Stevenson for a workhorse role in the short-term, although Ty Montgomery (rib) could take away passing snaps once he returns from injured reserve. Last week, Stevenson rushed 25 times for 161 yards and added 14 yards on 2 catches (2 targets) while running a route on 73 percent of Bailey Zappe's drop backs. The Patriots will visit the Cleveland Browns as 3.0-point underdogs in Week 6.
Dolphins injury report: 18 players listed ahead of Vikings game
After a blowout loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami listed 18 players on their first injury report of the week. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral),...
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) released their unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in Week 6. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
