FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision On Mike Hart's Replacement
We all wish Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart the best as he continues to recover from the medical condition that caused him to collapse on the field against Indiana this past weekend. In the interim, however, the Wolverines need someone to take the reins as running backs coach. On...
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
247Sports
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
WATCH: Penn State coach James Franklin's Michigan week post-practice press conference
No. 10 Penn State faces No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday, in a contest that kicks off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX. Nittany Lion coach James Franklin held his final media availability of game week Wednesday, when he met reporters on the practice field near Lasch Building. You can see video of his entire press conference below.
Michigan RB coach Mike Hart: I'm 'trending in a positive direction' after medical scare at Indiana
Michigan football RBs coach Mike Hart released a statement via the team's social media accounts and said he's "trending in a positive direction."
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has zany reaction to introduction of Michigan's 'turnover buffs'
Jim Harbaugh knows how his players have been using “turnovers buffs” this season to celebrate when they get a takeaway. His reaction to the new name for it was priceless. Buffs are glasses made by Cartier that have buffalo horn frames. They were made popular in Detroit, Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Cornelius Johnson, Michigan WR, breaks down TD catch against Indiana from Week 6
Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.
Yardbarker
Michigan assistant Mike Hart is 'trending in a positive direction' after sideline seizure
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart left the Wolverines' 31-10 victory against Indiana early in a way that can only be described as scary. Hart had to be carted off the sideline and taken to the hospital after he appeared to suffer a seizure in the first quarter. It was...
Minnesota Football: Everything PJ Fleck said on October 10th
Minnesota Gopher Football: Quotes from Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck as he reviews the Purdue loss and bye week, plus looks ahead to his team's away contest against the #24 Illinois Fighting Illini this weekend. One dollar is all it costs for 30 days of GopherIllustrated VIP access. What...
247Sports
Michigan basketball: Hunter Dickinson embraces hate for Michigan State, Ohio State
Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson wears his emotions on his sleeve and is not afraid to show his disdain for arch rival Michigan State, among other hated opponents in the Big Ten. Ahead of the 2022-23 season this week, the veteran Dickinson said he embraces disgust from Michigan State fans and has stopped trying to be liked.
