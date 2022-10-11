ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart

A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon.  Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance.  This Monday morning, the ...
saturdaytradition.com

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan WR, breaks down TD catch against Indiana from Week 6

Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.
