The Carolina Panthers are reportedly listening to and considering trade inquiries from various teams about star running back Christian McCaffrey. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The Panthers, after firing HC Matt Rhule, are now in rebuilding mode and are trying to focus on building for the future. This may include trading veteran players who have been staple players in Carolina, including McCaffrey. The team is listening to offers for the star running back, and although it would take a lot to get him, they are not opposed to trading him for the right price. It would be hard to say for sure whether or not a trade would increase his fantasy value, as that would be heavily dependent on where he lands and for what price.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO