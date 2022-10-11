Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 6 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 6. Check out all of our Week 6 fantasy football content >>. If you want...
Minkah Pitzpatrick listed as out for Pittsburgh
According to PFF's Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed S Minkah Fitzpatrick as out for Week 6 against Tampa Bay. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The Steelers' DBs are banged up as Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have also been listed as out. Fitzpatrick, with three interceptions and 33 tackles, is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and will be greatly missed by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's passing weapons all receive upgrades with this news, especially after QB Josh Allen put up big-time stats on them in Week 5.
Christian McCaffrey: Panthers reportedly listening to trade inquiries
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly listening to and considering trade inquiries from various teams about star running back Christian McCaffrey. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The Panthers, after firing HC Matt Rhule, are now in rebuilding mode and are trying to focus on building for the future. This may include trading veteran players who have been staple players in Carolina, including McCaffrey. The team is listening to offers for the star running back, and although it would take a lot to get him, they are not opposed to trading him for the right price. It would be hard to say for sure whether or not a trade would increase his fantasy value, as that would be heavily dependent on where he lands and for what price.
Rob Gronkowski returns . . . to Fox Sports' NFL coverage
Rob Gronkowski is coming back to the NFL, but not quite the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were hoping. The Bucs’ former tight end is joining Fox Sports’ game-day coverage, both parties confirmed Saturday night. Gronk retired for the second time this past offseason, after two seasons with...
Will Jonathan Taylor Play in Week 6? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Jonathan Taylor sat atop most draft boards before the season started, but he has struggled since Week 1 and sat out Week 5 with an ankle injury. The Colts have a tough intradivisional home matchup against the Jaguars in Week 6 and could use their top weapon back on the field. Fantasy managers would also enjoy having their top pick back. So will Jonathan Taylor play in Week 6? Or do managers need to continue using their backups? Here’s what we know.
Marvin Jones Jr. (hamstring) questionable for Week 6
Marvin Jones Jr. (hamstring) was limited in practice on Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts. (Jacksonville Jaguars) Jones looked great last week, hauling in seven of 11 targets for 104 yards. The Jacksonville passing game has featured a variety of faces this season, with new players emerging in key roles each week. For example, prior to last Sunday, Jones' best game resulted in just 33 yards and one touchdown. He has some flex appeal in deeper leagues but otherwise should be left on your bench in Week 6.
Fitz’s Week 6 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
The bye weeks are here. Hello, darkness, my old friend. The byes can be disruptive, sending you into the dimly lit, cobweb-filled corners of your roster with a flashlight. I avoid going into the attic of my house as much as possible; I’m going up to the attic to look for Week 6 starters.
Dak Prescott (thumb) making good progress
According to Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott has made a lot of progress over the course of the week and has reestablished the "zip" in his throws. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Week 7 against the Lions always seemed like the most likely return date for Prescott, and...
Who Should I Start: Kirk Cousins, James Robinson, Gerald Everett (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Stefon Diggs, Skylar Thompson, Ezekiel Elliott, DJ Moore (Week 6)
The hot takes were super-duper spicy last week, but I couldn’t taste anything afterward. None of them were particularly close, except for my prediction that Kelce would have a monumental game on Monday night versus the Raiders. He did not put forth the volume I expected, but his four receiving touchdowns signal that my gut instinct that he would go thermonuclear was correct.
The Primer: Week 6 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
Last-Minute Waiver Wire Dart Throws & Replacements: Week 6 (2022)
Fantasy football can be an extremely fun game to play. It can also be highly frustrating at times. Nothing is more annoying than needing to make a last-minute waiver wire move because someone in your starting lineup is out for the week. Sadly, there isn’t much you can do about...
Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 6 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 6 is here, and the bye weeks are making managing fantasy rosters even trickier than the usual glut of injuries and under-performers does. Week 7 is just around the corner, and the bye weeks only worsen. These are the players you should be picking up now to get ahead of your league mates.
Dynasty Roster Stashes: 6 Pickups or Trades to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Another week is in the books, which means more teams are pivoting to a rebuild in dynasty. If you’re one of those, stashing players for next year is pretty much all you should be doing. This is the perfect place to start looking for ideas in your own league. When it comes to stashing, there are no wrong answers. It’s all about player upside and hope, so let’s get into it.
Michael Thomas (foot) still not practicing on Thursday
The team was optimistic that Thomas would be able to play in Week 6, but the more practices that go by without him participating make this seem less and less likely. If Thomas is on your roster, you'd best be prepared to make other plans. With Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry also dealing with injuries, Marquez Callaway could see a high snap count again this Sunday when the Saints take on the Bengals.
NFL Week 6 Injury Report Analysis (2022 Fantasy Football)
So many injuries. But don’t sweat it because SportsMedAnalytics + FantasyPros have your back. If you like what you see, hit us with a follow and tell your friends! IG: @sportsmedanalytics, @fantasypros. Twitter: @SportMDAnalysis, @FantasyPros. Now let’s dive in. Check out all of our Week 6 fantasy football...
Darrel Williams (knee) 'not practicing' for the Cardinals Thursday
Williams was in line to see more work with fellow RB James Conner suffering a rib injury, but he got hurt as well. The former Chiefs RB status will be more clear after the Cardinals release Friday's injury report. If he does miss Sunday's game against Seattle and starting RB James Conner can't go as well, Eno Benjamin will be in line to see the bulk of the work.
FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 6 (2022)
Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes, provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
Fantasy Football Trade Value Risers: Geno Smith, Josh Jacobs, Gabe Davis (Week 6)
After a few crazy weeks with players blowing up on benches, fantasy starters finally showed up in Week 5. There were still some surprises, but for the most part, this week felt a lot more normal than others. Overall, it also felt like a higher-scoring week, which is always fun for fantasy matchups. Without any further ado, let’s look at some players who saw their values rise due to their Week 5 performances.
NFL Week 6 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 6 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player … unless I missed one here or there. It happens. This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the afternoon and publish.
