Buffalo, NY

16-year-old pleads guilty in connection to fatal shooting on Koons Avenue

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old boy from Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree murder, the highest charge in the indictment against him.

According to the district attorney's office, in January the juvenile defender, who was 15 years old at the time, unlawfully entered a home on the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo through a window with a co-defendant, 20-year-old Vincent Manirakiza. Once inside of the home, the juvenile offender intentionally shot a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man with an illegal “ghost gun.”

The 17-year-old girl died at the scene and the 19-year-old man was taken to ECMC where he was treated for an injury to his arm.

The juvenile offender faces a maximum of 15 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 21 and continues to be held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

Manirakiza was indicted on one count of second-degree murder under the theory of accomplice liability for his role in the homicide and one count of first-degree burglary. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He continues to be held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled.

