Buffalo, NY

Retired Buffalo detective sentenced to conditional discharge

By Imani Clement
 3 days ago
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a retired Buffalo detective was sentenced to conditional discharge after pleading to one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.

On Sept. 25, 2020, 53-year-old Kevin T. Biggs, dressed in police attire, presented himself as a police officer and used forged documents to obtain a vehicle from the Buffalo police impound lot.

The vehicle, owned by 27-year-old Alexis Rivera, was held in evidence from a prior drug possession charge.

Rivera pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree on Oct. 6.

Rivera will face a maximum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 10, 2022.

