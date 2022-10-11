Read full article on original website
New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
Wendi Richter Discusses Her Reaction To ‘Original Screwjob’ Pin By Fabulous Moolah
Wendi Richter was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Richter talked about being victim to the “original screwjob” when the referee counted her to defeat despite kicking out at one against a masked opponent, which turned out to be Fabulous Moolah.
It’s Official – Renee Paquette Is All Elite
It’s official – Renee Paquette is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to confirm the news, writing:. “Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!”. You can keep up with...
Nikki A.S.H Plays Mediator Between Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth, Dakota Kai News
Nikki A.S.H recently tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. You can check out a video of that below:. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was a recent guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can check out a video of that below:
Kayla Braxton Wishes She Was Still Working With Renee Paquette
Kayla Braxton is pleased to see Renee Paquette back in the world of professional wrestling, but wishes that they were in the same company. Paquette debuted for AEW during this week’s episode of Dynamite, which marked the show’s debut in Canada. In a tweet, Braxton said she’s excited...
Rousey And Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
Chris Jericho Says Positives Outweigh Negatives In AEW
Chris Jericho gave his take on the issues that have happened in AEW over the last few months, including the backstage fight at All Out. The fight was before Eddie Kingston pie-faced Sammy Guevara and the drama between CM Punk and Hangman Page. The All Out media scrum backstage fight...
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE, Praises Triple H
During the latest livestream on her YouTube page, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at this past Saturday night’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Rousey said,. “It was pretty awesome. I love the way Triple H has been doing things,...
News On Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, NWA Powerrr, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below. This episode is titled, “New Feuds, New Beginnings”:. “With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”
Rumor Killer On WWE Name Having Backstage Heat
There was a report going around online that WWE’s recent hire, Rob Fee, had backstage heat in his role as the WWE Director of Long-Term Creative. The report stated that Fee, who has been a head writer on several Disney shows, ‘isn’t making any friends’ with his treatment of assistants backstage.
WWE Announces Next Two Dates At Madison Square Garden
WWE has announced its next two dates at Madison Square Garden. First up is the annual post-Christmas event on December 26. The pre-sale code is HOLIDAY. The second event takes place on March 12, 2023. WWE is also selling combination tickets for both shows which will be live events. The...
Report – Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Netflix Documentary To Be A ‘Puff Piece’
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Netflix is still moving forward with their docuseries about former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Netflix has been working on the documentary for nearly two years. It was said that Vince McMahon was adamant he didn’t want it to be a ‘puff piece’ about him, believing that would be “boring.” The working plan is to air four one-hour episodes.
The Gunns Talk Billy Gunn’s Advice On ‘Ass Boys’ Name, Why They Turned On Him
Austin and Colton Gunn were recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, the pair talked about their father, Billy Gunn, and the advice he’s given them on being “The Ass Boys.” They also explained why they turned on him on AEW TV. You can...
Matt Striker Set To Return To MLW – Details
According to a report from Pwinsider, Matt Striker will be making his return to Major League Wrestling at the MLW Fightland event, which takes place on October 30th in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena. Striker previously worked with Tony Schiavone on the MLW commentary team back in 2019. You...
Kurt Angle Explains His Current Contract Status With WWE
Kurt Angle has explained the terms of his ongoing ‘nostalgia contract’ with WWE. Despite being released from the promotion in April 2020, Angle has made a handful of appearances for WWE in recent years. Kurt’s most recent appearance came on the August 29, 2022 episode of Monday Night...
Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge Of Extras On RAW & SmackDown
As we previously reported here on eWn, Gabe Sapolsky was brought back to WWE in September and is working on the creative team. Prior to his release from the company, he had been working in NXT as a consultant and producer. Now, per a report from WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional responsibilities upon his return.
Update On Whether Bandido Will Join WWE Or AEW
Former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido is reportedly leaning towards signing with AEW instead of WWE. Bandido appeared on the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite in a losing effort to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Bandido was reportedly offered a contract with AEW immediately after the match, but...
Latest On Gable Steveson’s WWE Status
It was previously reported that plans to get Chad Gable on TV were delayed because he wasn’t progressing in training as well as WWE had hoped. It was later revealed that he made the move to training full-time at the WWE Performance Center after undergoing heart surgery. Dave Meltzer...
