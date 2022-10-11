Read full article on original website
Mr M
3d ago
if this criminal did not want to get shot he should not have run, he can only blame himself for his own stupidity, the police officer did his job, and NJ will now be a safer place . good job officer !
Reply
2
Gina
3d ago
Paterson what a city everyday they have something. stay safe lock your doors and stay in.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
N.J. man charged in fatal shooting after gun, ammunition found at his home, prosecutor says
A Trenton man has been charged with the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another on a city street last spring, authorities said Friday. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Ali Abdullah, 25, of Trenton, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.
Driver rammed, chased other car before serious crash on N.J. highway, authorities say
An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer in a Bergen County crash that left five juveniles seriously injured, authorities said Friday. Luke Stein intentionally struck the rear of another vehicle twice with his Jeep Grand Cherokee and chased that vehicle...
Paterson, NJ, Police Shooting Leaves Carjacking Suspect Dead
PATERSON — An investigation has been launched after a Paterson cop shot and killed a man during a series of attempted carjackings, according to the Attorney General's Office. The accused carjacker was shot shortly before 4:30 PM on Monday, officials said. His identity has not yet been publicly released.
Man is charged after shootout on Jersey City street: police
A Jersey City man was arrested Thursday afternoon after heavily armored police tracked him down to his Wilkinson Avenue home following a shootout on the street, authorities said. Kevin Dawkins, 35, was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City pays $40K to woman who said cops assaulted her when she recorded arrests
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit that alleged a police officer assaulted a woman when she pulled out her phone to record arrests at a bar in 2019. The City Council agreed to the $40,000 payment last week for Elizabeth Cisco. A Trenton administration spokesperson...
N.J. man gets 14 years after admitting to manslaughter charge, prosecutor says
A Union County man has been sentenced to serve 14 years in a New Jersey prison for the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in Linden two years ago, authorities said Friday. Dion M. Johnson, 40, must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole for the death of Darrell Q. McKoy, 38, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.
Man struck in North Bergen hit-and-run in critical condition: police
A 32-year-old man is is critical condition at a Bergen County hospital after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross one of North Bergen’s most dangerous roadways on foot Thursday night. The North Bergen man suffered head trauma and was taken to Hackensack University Medical...
Authorities probe fatal police-involved shooting Monday involving alleged armed carjacker in Paterson
The Attorney General's Office is probing a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Monday involved an alleged armed carjacker in Paterson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in N.J., police say
A man was struck by two vehicles and died Thursday morning in Mercer County, police said. The pedestrian was on East Park Avenue, near Berg Avenue, in Hamilton when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to township police. The driver stopped and got out following the collision.
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
Police Investigating Sussex County Smoke Shop Burglary
Police are seeking clues on an overnight burglary of a Sussex County smoke shop. The break-in occurred at TC Smoke Shop at 21 Rt. 206 in Stanhope around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Byram Township police said. No further details about the burglary were released. Any witnesses or anyone...
4 Edison cops charged in alleged no-show job scheme
Authorities on Friday said four suspended Edison police officers were charged with stealing through no-show extra jobs they didn’t work, reviving a long-stalled prosecution that has proven costly to local taxpayers. The officers — Sgts. Ioannis (John) Mpletsakis and Brian Rossmeyer, and Patrolmen James Panagoulakos and Gregory Makras —...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man who recorded ex-girlfriend in shower with spy camera sentenced to 3 years in prison
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man who used a spy camera to record his ex-girlfriend in the shower was sentenced to 3 years in prison, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. William Zerden, 54, of Kinnelon Borough was sentenced on October 7 before the...
1 dead after Paterson police officer attempts to stop alleged carjacking in Paterson, New Jersey
A man is dead after being shot by a Paterson police officer in an alleged carjacking Monday afternoon.
98online.com
Mom Arrested For Letting Son, 10, Get Large Tattoo On His Arm, Police Say
(Thesmokinggun) A New York woman has been arrested for allowing her 10-year-old son to get a large tattoo across his forearm, artwork that was spotted by a school employee who reported the illegal ink to law enforcement. Police this month busted Crystal Thomas, 33, for endangering the welfare of a...
Man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks officers during arrest: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and assaulted officers later on Tuesday night, police said. Jabari Woodson, 30, was accused of attacking and robbing the woman at the Bay Parkway and 66th Street N train station, officials said. He allegedly attacked and injured […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man sentenced to 55 years in state prison for 2019 fatal shooting in Elizabeth
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 55 years in state prison last week after being convicted of a 2019 Elizabeth fatal shooting back in June, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced. Anthony Reciofigeroa, 28, of Jersey City, was found guilty on one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree...
Toddler Rescued, Driver Nearly Impaled By Fence Post In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: PHOTOS
A toddler was rescued and a driver nearly impaled by a fence post in a rollover crash near a Hunterdon County cemetery on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said. The City of Lambertville Fire District #1 responded to the scene on Rt. 29 near the Holcomb Riverview Cemetery in Delaware Township just before 3:20 p.m., the district said.
West New York man arrested as part of narcotics investigation
A West New York man was arrested on gun and drug charges, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on October 10. On Thursday, October 6, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force recovered a firearm and arrested a 31-year-old man as part of a narcotics investigation in North Bergen.
New Jersey man busted after Federal Agents intercept large package of psilocybin mushrooms
A Brick Township man who ordered a sizable amount of psilocybin mushrooms and enough paraphernalia to maintain a drug operation got the attention of local, state, and federal agencies leading to his arrest and trip to the Ocean County Jail. Brick Police said that an investigation began ten days ago...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 10