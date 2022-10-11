Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD asks public to avoid area near SWAT standoff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team is on scene of “a tactical incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street,” according to a Saturday morning press release issued by SLCPD. The community is being asked...
Early morning West Jordan fire leaves family displaced
A West Jordan family is without a place to live this morning after a fire broke out in their home near the intersection of 7000 South and 2400 West.
kjzz.com
Neighbors grateful for fast-acting fire crews after deadly Centerville apartment fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Neighbors of a Centerville apartment complex are thankful for the quick work of fire crews who stopped the spread of an apartment fire Wednesday night. One woman was killed in the fire. Authorities have not released her name as they are still notifying family members.
The Autumn Leaves Are Beautiful at City Creek Canyon
Close up of Autumn leaves(Image is author's) There are many places not far from Salt Lake City where people can go to enjoy the beautiful colors of the Autumn leaves. One of the closest places is City Creek Canyon, which is part of Salt Lake City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TRAX train hits car in downtown SLC, which then hits pedestrian
A pedestrian was hit by a car that crashed into a TRAX train Friday evening in downtown Salt Lake City.
kjzz.com
Utah advocate urging focus of discussions to shift toward bike safety
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — More than a dozen biker deaths in 10 months across the state have advocates calling for more to be done when it comes to cyclist safety. Bike Utah spoke with 2News to discuss the issue and ways to address it. Chris Wiltsie is the director...
VIDEO: International Space Station passes over Salt Lake City
Let's hope everyone in northern Utah looked up and said "cheese!" early Friday when the International Space Station passed overhead.
SNAPPED: Photo Friday, A wildlife hotspot 5 miles from Kimball Junction
PARK CITY, Utah — Finding wildlife is not always easy, depending on the weather, the terrain, and many other factors. There is, however, one area that has been a consistent […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly. “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
kslnewsradio.com
Utah officials decry the dangers of new “rainbow” fentanyl
SALT LAKE CITY — The synthetic opioid, fentanyl, is dangerous enough, Utah safety officials said at a press conference today. But, with the increasing trend of fake fentanyl pills and the addition of color to create the new “rainbow fentanyl,” officials are concerned that the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States could become worse.
Multiple agencies working to prevent wildfires, protect water supply
Multiple agencies are working together in an effort to prevent wildfires and protect water supply along Parleys and Lambs Canyon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Nuisance deer in Bountiful are euthanized, given to families in need
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — They can be cute, but in Bountiful even Bambi can be a nuisance. “They can cause a lot of problems. A lot of damage to yards and to gardens,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. Hill also says some deer have become a public safety...
utahstories.com
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question
$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
kjzz.com
'First of it's kind' meeting to address troubling crime near Salt Lake homeless center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The images are stark – punches thrown in the middle of the street and rocks tossed in the neighborhood near the Gail Miller Resource Center for the homeless. 2News showed the disturbing images, captured on surveillance cameras on October 7. Our story and...
ksl.com
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
KSLTV
Crews begin demolition of old Sears building in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — It is the end of an era for an iconic department store in downtown Salt Lake City as crews began demolishing the old Sears building at 754 S. State Street on Tuesday. Intermountain Healthcare purchased the property in 2021. The plans for the property are...
kjzz.com
Provo ranked amongst top 10 cities for 'best sober living' in United States, survey says
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo was ranked eighth among the top 10 cities in the country for sober living, according to a recent study. The report suggests because of its few bars and low population of heavy drinkers, Provo is the best city in the United States for limiting temptations as well.
ksl.com
'I lost everything': Recovering addict helps law enforcers warn Utahns of 'rainbow fentanyl'
HOLLADAY — Fifteen years ago, Chris Lovell was living a good life. "I had a business. I had a house, a girlfriend. I had everything I wanted," he said. But after an injury, Lovell started taking prescription painkillers and soon became addicted. "Four years later, I got a mugshot,...
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
Comments / 0