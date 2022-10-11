ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly.  “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah officials decry the dangers of new “rainbow” fentanyl

SALT LAKE CITY — The synthetic opioid, fentanyl, is dangerous enough, Utah safety officials said at a press conference today. But, with the increasing trend of fake fentanyl pills and the addition of color to create the new “rainbow fentanyl,” officials are concerned that the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States could become worse.
UTAH STATE
News Break
Politics
utahstories.com

The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question

$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car

RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
OGDEN, UT

