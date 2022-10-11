ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several neighbors in the area called 911 dispatchers to report the fire around 2:20 p.m. in the 57000 block of Boundary Road, and the first La Pine Rural Fire Protection District crews to arrive found a house was fully involved.

The evacuation notices were sent by emergency alert to residents between Camino De Oro north to Sparks Drive and from Boundary Road east to Second Street.

Sgt. Jayson Janes urged people to avoid the area while crews work to put out the blaze.

NewsChannel 21 has a crew on the way and will have more information as available.

