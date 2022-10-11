High school football power rankings: Week 8 welcomes new team, first tie in Palm Beach County Top 10

We didn't have our usual overwhelmingly exciting docket of Thursday and Friday night games in Week 7.

I took the liberty of shaking things up myself, as usual, and there's no better time for it than now.

It's a smidge earlier than when Palm Beach County is used to getting into the thick of district play, but metro-suburban classifications whittled groupings down to three and four teams, interestingly making seeding less competitive when the opposite was the FHSAA's point of restructuring playoffs.

I digress.

Here's the Top Ten – actually, 11 – heading into our local schedule of gridiron duels in Week 8.

1. Cardinal Newman (7-0)

Last week: No. 1

Is there a better way to establish a new powerhouse than with a Muck sweep? The Crusaders allowed just 19 points and hung a combined 127 points between Pahokee, Clewiston and last Friday's shutout of Glades Central.

But given Jack Daniels' coaching record and two rings earned at Dwyer, I can't help but wonder what the scoreboards for games against 3M and 4M programs like the Panthers, Santaluces and Palm Beach Gardens would've looked like.

I'd imagine they'd lean in favor of the blue and gold.

Even though the 1M crew's hit a plateau with regular season competition, I like and trust what I've seen so far to cruise our presumed District 5 champion through playoffs.

This week: vs. Saint John Paul II (3-4), Friday, 7p

2. Santaluces (5-0)

Last week: No. 2

After a bye in Week 7, the moment of truth has finally arrived ... or is it just Bobo the Bobcat?

Santaluces has been flying high, but the since a 12-point opener victory over Inlet Grove and a 22-7 Week 2 win against Boynton Beach. A 4M district title will likely be decided on Friday and while the Chiefs haven't hit much turbulence competition-wise, an injury-ridden roster could spell disaster in November.

However, it appears that senior athlete Curtis Douglas will be back after more than a month off (ankle), promising Boca would get "grown man ball" in a Twitter post last Wednesday.

This week: vs. Boca Raton (4-3), Thursday, 6:30p

3. Pahokee (5-2)

Last week: No. 4

Ask and you shall receive. While it looked like Pahokee's defense might have its second half slip early in the second quarter against Atlantic last Friday, the secondary locked in to defend passes, tallying nine breakups.

The Eagles limited the run game, but it'll never be nonexistent with Jashon Benjamin in the backfield and it forced sophomores Austin Simmons and Hardley Gilmore to grow into the quarterback-receiver combo they were hyped to be.

Did I mention we finally ... got ... a kicker?

Like I said before, the pieces are all there for Pahokee. It's just making them all work at once. Week 7 showed us that it's possible.

This week: vs. First Baptist Academy (3-1), Friday, 6:30p

4. Palm Beach Central (5-1)

Last week: No. 5

Palm Beach County – except for Wellington – can breathe a sigh of relief because the Broncos are back. Officially.

Back-to-back high-scoring first half performances proved last month's Pahokee upset was the spark Central's veteran-led offense needed to return to the explosive drives that carried the Broncos to 8A region finals in 2021.

Quarterback Ahmad Haston's arm has been lacking completions compared to last fall. He can still launch them, touting a long of 59 this season. Where Haston's most improved though is on the ground as the Broncos recoup the loss of rushing yards from graduated senior Markel King.

This week: at Forest Hill (2-4), Thursday, 6:30p

5. Palm Beach Gardens (4-2)

Last week: No. 6

A season opener overtime win over Atlantic and a slightly closer deficit in defeat from Pahokee position Gardens in the Top 5.

Week 8 opponent Royal Palm Beach did pick up its first win this year last Friday and its defense is markedly better than last fall. Yet, the Gators are fresh off of R&R and more than ready to go for their second district victory.

This week: vs. Royal Palm Beach (1-5), Thursday, 6:30p

6. Atlantic (3-3)

Last week: No. 3

So Atlantic took the L last week.

A lack of starting experience reared its head between dropped touchdown passes and less-than-desirable snaps. We knew that would be the case coming into Week 7 and, better yet, the season for the Eagles' young roster.

The positive is that the mistakes are manageable and Atlantic has proven it can score from offense to defense and special teams. Similarly to Pahokee, it's just getting all systems to go at the same time.

This week: vs. Seminole Ridge (4-2), Thursday, 6:30p

7. Dwyer (5-2)

Last week: No. 7

The duality of Dwyer: upsetting state-title favorite Pahokee on Monday and nearly fumbling a one possession game to a 2-4 Forest Hill on Friday.

District competition won't start for the Panthers until Week 9. They need to use this bye to get the run game in check because an Atlantic secondary scorned is going to take advantage of a lack of starting experience under center.

This week: Bye

8. Inlet Grove (4-1)

Last week: No. 8

A 40-0 district win over Suncoast is great, but I still would've liked to have seen Benjamin rescheduled to see where this team really stands.

It doesn't sound like that's going to happen though, leaving our best measure of how the Hurricanes blow through playoffs with their run through District 9, which is looking like a stiff title battle with King's in Week 10.

This week: vs. Glades Central (1-6), Thursday, 6:30p

T9. Boynton Beach (5-2), Saint Andrew's (5-1)

Last week: No. 9 and 10, respectively

A 42-7 win over common opponent West Boca Raton (4-2) is all I had to help differentiating these 2M squads.

Yes, Boynton's passing is lacking compared to the efforts of the Scots' receiving room and Boca Raton-Atlantic transfer Jacob Cashion at quarterback.

Yes, again, Cashion can match a Tyrone Smith scramble. It's just that Boynton's backfield also has three Bill Youngs.

The No. 9 spot – or higher – won't be decided until these two meet this week.

This week: Boynton Beach at St. Andrew's, Thursday, 6p

10. Benjamin (2-3)

Last week: Unranked

Like it or not, they're back.

A 48-10 win over South Fork joins Benjamin with the group of teams getting it together.

Not because it's South Fork (1-5), but because the Bucs figured out an approach that meets their needs all over the field: just don't take Jacob Cosby-Mosley off of it.

I realize football is a game of inches and not ifs. Still, if the junior had been Benjamin's starter at quarterback and Florida commit Chauncey Bowens played an entire game since Week 1 against John Carroll, the Bucs' record could look a lot different.

To further my point, Bowens would've been out when weather delayed Benjamin's original trip to Miami last month. That's not the case this week.

This week: vs. Gulliver Prep at Tropical Park (Miami), Thursday, 3:30p