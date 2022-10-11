Read full article on original website
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah hasn’t quite lived up to the preseason hype in 2022 with two losses under their belt at the halfway point. This isn’t to say the Utes have been bad, because they haven’t. Losses are a part of the game, but they also haven’t yet shown that “extra gear” most thought they would have based off of how they finished the 2021 season and who was returning. Could USC provide the type of statement game the Utes need to get back on track?
The focus of the Pac-12 title race gets a bit clearer on Saturday night as No. 7 USC visits No. 20 Utah in a pivotal midseason matchup. It’s the first meeting between newcomer Lincoln Riley and conferences elder statesman Kyle Whittingham. The Trojans are off to a 6-0 start for the first time since 2006, under Pete Carroll. It won’t be easy for Caleb Williams and Co. at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the Utes are 81-25 under Whittingham. The Utes were picked to win the Pac-12 by the media in a preseason poll. They had their seven-game Pac-12 conference winning streak halted by No. 11 UCLA last weekend.
No. 7 USC is No. 1 nationally in sacks as it invades ‘Sack Lake City’ to face No. 20 Utah
The Trojans are known for their offense but their defense is the best in the country in sacks. Can USC get pressure on Utah’s Cam Rising Saturday when the two top-25 teams square off in Salt Lake City?
USC vs. Utah schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
USC vs. Utah schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Spencer Hall on CFB week 7, Pac-12, USC @ Utah, SEC in Provo + more
College football analyst Spencer Hall joins The Drive to talk big picture week 7, USC @ Utah, SEC invading Provo, current state of college football, underrated Steely Dan + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University...
UCLA Offensive Line Review: Utah
A Bruin Report Online subscriber, IEBruin24, has been posting excellent, detailed and knowledgeable game reviews of UCLA's offensive line this season. He breaks down the game performance, the specific blocking schemes and their effectiveness, and grades each offensive lineman's performance. It's too good not to share with everyone, so here's...
UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Coming off an impressive win over Utah, the UCLA Bruins leapfrogged USC to take over the top spot in the latest Pac-12 Football SI Fan Nation Power Rankings. The undefeated Trojans (6-0, 3-0) had held the top spot in the rankings since Week 2. Now the undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0) are the top dog. ...
BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
2 late-game picks, touchdowns lift Box Elder past Ridgeline in regular season finale
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder football tasted a bit of its own medicine on Wednesday night. The Bees, who run a wishbone offense, were gashed on the ground by senior Ridgeline running back Will Rippstein, who ran for 137 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. It was not...
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
Larkin and Allen: It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Go to the Game
We recently ventured on an uncertain and perilous journey in Orange County; attempting to go to a sports game using public transit. The team in question was Orange County Soccer Club, who play at Great Park, Irvine. We set off from Orange train station assuming that after a 20-minute ride, we could walk from Irvine Transit Center to the park, a little over a mile away. Google maps seemed to think this was feasible. But after disembarking we found that access to a public street – Marina Way – was barred by a padlocked chain-link fence. There was no other way to walk to the park, nor did bus routes from the station make a stop there. There was no option but to call a Lyft; after a 5 minute ride – via a freeway – and $15 lighter, we arrived at the stadium. After the game we were picked up by a family member in a car, the last train back to Orange having long since departed. It shouldn’t be this hard to go to the game.
Another Trader Joe's coming to Utah, expected to open in 2023
It's the news many Utahns have been hoping for as Trader Joe's is opening a new location in the Beehive State.
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City
Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
BYU Law Dean to step down at end of academic year
Brigham Young University Law announced Thursday that Dean D. Gordon Smith will step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, returning to his position as a faculty member. Smith is the second-longest serving dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU. He was initially appointed to a five-year term as dean in May 2016, which was eventually extended to a second term with the potential to serve through May 2026.
