ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Could USC Provide The Statement Game The Utes Need?

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah hasn’t quite lived up to the preseason hype in 2022 with two losses under their belt at the halfway point. This isn’t to say the Utes have been bad, because they haven’t. Losses are a part of the game, but they also haven’t yet shown that “extra gear” most thought they would have based off of how they finished the 2021 season and who was returning. Could USC provide the type of statement game the Utes need to get back on track?
LOS ANGELES, CA
espn700sports.com

(7)USC @ (20) UTAH: Broadcast Info, Game Notes + more

The focus of the Pac-12 title race gets a bit clearer on Saturday night as No. 7 USC visits No. 20 Utah in a pivotal midseason matchup. It’s the first meeting between newcomer Lincoln Riley and conferences elder statesman Kyle Whittingham. The Trojans are off to a 6-0 start for the first time since 2006, under Pete Carroll. It won’t be easy for Caleb Williams and Co. at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the Utes are 81-25 under Whittingham. The Utes were picked to win the Pac-12 by the media in a preseason poll. They had their seven-game Pac-12 conference winning streak halted by No. 11 UCLA last weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
California College Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
College Basketball
Local
Utah College Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
St. George, UT
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
espn700sports.com

Spencer Hall on CFB week 7, Pac-12, USC @ Utah, SEC in Provo + more

College football analyst Spencer Hall joins The Drive to talk big picture week 7, USC @ Utah, SEC invading Provo, current state of college football, underrated Steely Dan + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 10/14/2022

Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

UCLA Offensive Line Review: Utah

A Bruin Report Online subscriber, IEBruin24, has been posting excellent, detailed and knowledgeable game reviews of UCLA's offensive line this season. He breaks down the game performance, the specific blocking schemes and their effectiveness, and grades each offensive lineman's performance. It's too good not to share with everyone, so here's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Newman
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14

Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#University Of Utah#Cfb#Utes Game Day#Cectv#The Sun News
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
Voice of OC

Larkin and Allen: It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Go to the Game

We recently ventured on an uncertain and perilous journey in Orange County; attempting to go to a sports game using public transit. The team in question was Orange County Soccer Club, who play at Great Park, Irvine. We set off from Orange train station assuming that after a 20-minute ride, we could walk from Irvine Transit Center to the park, a little over a mile away. Google maps seemed to think this was feasible. But after disembarking we found that access to a public street – Marina Way – was barred by a padlocked chain-link fence. There was no other way to walk to the park, nor did bus routes from the station make a stop there. There was no option but to call a Lyft; after a 5 minute ride – via a freeway – and $15 lighter, we arrived at the stadium. After the game we were picked up by a family member in a car, the last train back to Orange having long since departed. It shouldn’t be this hard to go to the game.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
gritdaily.com

Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

BYU Law Dean to step down at end of academic year

Brigham Young University Law announced Thursday that Dean D. Gordon Smith will step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, returning to his position as a faculty member. Smith is the second-longest serving dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU. He was initially appointed to a five-year term as dean in May 2016, which was eventually extended to a second term with the potential to serve through May 2026.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy