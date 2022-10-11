Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Hempacco (HPCO) stock rising today?
The HPCO stock jumped over 58 per cent in the morning trading on October 12. The company said that it has noted robust growth in its first half of fiscal 2022 revenue. Hempacco also witnessed a decrease in its operating expenses in Q2 FY22. The stocks of Hempacco Co., Inc....
Valens Shares Slightly Up On Declining Quarterly Revenue
The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS reported Thursday its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results for the period ended August 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$20.3 million ($14.1 million), down by 15.4% from CA$24.0 million in the previous quarter. Quarterly Highlights. Despite the decline in net revenue quarter-over-quarter,...
CNBC
PepsiCo hikes forecast after higher pricing helps boost revenue
PepsiCo reported third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Revenue for the quarter was up 9% as pricing helped offset volume declines in some units, including Frito-Lay North America. The company hiked its forecast for the year on the performance. The company's shares gained 4% following the report.
Recap: Commercial Metals Q4 Earnings
Commercial Metals CMC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 9.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.23. Revenue was up $376.00 million from the same...
Infosys: Q2 Earnings Insights
Infosys INFY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Infosys reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $557.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These supercharged stocks have the competitive edges and intangibles necessary to make patient investors richer over the coming decade.
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
NBC San Diego
Domino's Reports Mixed Third-Quarter Results as U.S. Same-Store Sales Increase
Domino's Pizza reported mixed third-quarter results Thursday morning. Earnings per share missed Wall Street expectations, but revenue came in above estimates. In the U.S., the company said same-store sales rose 2%. Domino's Pizza reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter Thursday and stood by its forecast for food cost inflation...
Walgreens boosted by consumer health business as vaccine demand wanes
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as strength in its newly launched consumer health business helped offset waning COVID vaccination demand.
Domino's Pizza Gains After Posting Q3 Revenue Above Street View
Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.1% year-on-year to $1.068 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.06 billion. Global retail sales increased 4.7%, excluding the negative impact of foreign currency. Without adjusting for the impact of foreign currency, global retail sales declined 1.6%. Same-store sales in...
tipranks.com
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reports Fiscal Q2-2023 Results — Here are the Numbers
Aritzia reported its Fiscal Q3-2022 earnings results, which beat expectations. The company has beaten earnings expectations nine times in the past nine quarters, making it a reliable performer. Also, analysts are bullish on the stock, making it worth considering. Today, Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) (OTC: ATZAF) reported its Fiscal Q2-2023 financial...
Hempacco Skyrockets After Posting Strong 1H Revenue
Hemp smokables company Hempacco Co Inc HPCO reported a 486% year-on-year jump in first-half FY22 revenue to about $2.8 million. The company's collaboration with HBI-Raw, first launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, was a key revenue driver in the first half of the year. Hempacco listed its common shares...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
PepsiCo Boosts Annual Guidance Following Solid Q3 Beat
PepsiCo Inc PEP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $21.97 billion, beating the consensus of $20.81 billion. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 20% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 15%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 4%. Latin America sales rose 20% Y/Y. The gross...
medtechdive.com
Philips says Q3 revenue fell, records $1.26B charge for Respironics; shares plunge
Royal Philips, the Amsterdam-based medical technology company, said revenue declined across its business units in the third quarter amid “more significant than anticipated” supply chain issues. Its shares plunged 12%. Philips added that its troubled Respironics unit, dogged by a recall of 5.5 million sleep apnea ventilators, would...
Consumer price index increase slows to 8.2%, still among highest since 1980s
The consumer price index increased by 0.4% in September and 8.2% from this time in 2021 while the yearly core rate increased by 6.6% to its highest point since 1982.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How Airwallex became the highest valued private tech companies in Australia?
Leading global fintech platform Airwallex recently completed its Series E extension at the same valuation of $5.5 billion and has raised additional funding from existing investors such as Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, and Sequoia Capital. China and Lone received Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures, and Tencent.
Recap: PepsiCo Q3 Earnings
PepsiCo PEP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PepsiCo beat estimated earnings by 7.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.84. Revenue was up $1.78 billion from the same period last...
kalkinemedia.com
Pushpay (ASX:PPH) gets revised buyout offer; here’s how shares are reacting
Pushpay has received a revised buyout offer from a shareholder consortium. The acquisition is yet to take place; the company hasn’t given any assurance as of now. On 10 October 2022, software and services firm - Pushpay Holdings Limited (ASX:PPH) released a ‘response to media speculation’ report on ASX. This release addresses the company’s prior announcements in regard to the expressions of a potential acquisition of Pushpay.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which ASX solar, biotech, energy stocks to watch during this bear market
In this we cover: Origin Energy (ASX: ORG), Santos (ASX:STO) and CSL (ASX:CSL). A bear market could be described as a period when the market or any asset has a significant price drop. Generally, a bear market is described when any asset or security loses 20 per cent or more in its price from the recent highs. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
