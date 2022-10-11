Read full article on original website
Missing man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor has been identified
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trevor Woolery, 30, disappeared on Sunday from Ann Arbor. His mom, Pamela Hannula, knew immediately something was very wrong. Hannula’s son suffered from mental illness but always took her call, even when he had a manic episode. His family reported him missing immediately. The...
Mother stabbed to death by 15-year-old daughter during argument, Detroit police say
A 41-year-old mother is dead after her teen daughter stabbed her during a disagreement in Detroit’s University District on Thursday, police confirmed.
15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
Landfill search to find Zion Foster ends, mother says she's fighting for closure
(CBS DETROIT) - Cierra Milton says living without closure is unbearable.It's been 10 months since her daughter Zion Foster vanished after leaving her Eastpointe home with her cousin Jaylin Brazier."There is nothing comparable to this," Milton said."It's a pain you can not describe and it's there when you wake up, when you go to sleep. It hits when I'm hungry or I'm thirsty and I'm mad because how dare I be hungry or thirsty when my baby's there?"On May 31st, Detroit Police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.After...
14-year-old car thief jumps off bridge while running from police
A 14-year-old jumped off a 25-foot high bridge while trying to escape Brownstown police. He had been caught driving a stolen Mustang, but ran out of gas in Detroit so he took off on foot.
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Police find body of missing Ann Arbor man; believe he was killed in hit-and-run crash 3-5 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 30-year-old Ann Arbor man who went missing last weekend was found dead Friday morning, and police believe he might have been killed in a hit-and-run crash several days ago. Trevor Wickliffe Woolery was reported missing Friday after he disappeared Sunday (Oct. 9). An endangered...
‘I’m numb’: Mother speaks out after Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in landfill
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in McDonald’s work uniform
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Deshanae Tahalya Berry was last seen on Oct. 15, 2022, around 12:00 a.m. at her home. According to officials, Berry was last seen wearing her McDonald’s work uniform. Anyone with information about this missing person is...
Detroit police searching for missing 21-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Ifa Ali Butler was last seen Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 1:00 a.m. According to officials, Ifa left a friend’s house on the 13300 block of Evanston driving a 2007 Jeep Cherokee and has not been seen since.
Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
Warren Police: Officers encountered 'extreme dangers' from Detroit teen they are accused of assaulting
The Warren police officer who punched a teen repeatedly in the head after a chase in June was suspended, but other force seen in bodycam video was appropriate for the situation, the department said Thursday in response to a federal lawsuit from the Detroit youth. In the lawsuit, Tyler Wade said he...
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County had been shot, MSP asking for witnesses or dashcam footage
Michigan State Police Special Investigation Detectives have determined that the woman found dead on I-94 Friday morning had sustained a gunshot wound. MSP is now asking for any witnesses or anyone with helpful dashcam footage to contact them.
MSP investigating wild scene on I-94 after Jeep driver pulls up, interferes with trooper trying to make arrest
An investigation is underway after a wild scene unfolded on a Detroit freeway ramp, ending with the initial suspect fleeing in a stolen Jeep and another person in custody for interfering.
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
Morning 4: Federal agents raids home of Oakland County art gallery owner after cheating out clients of Ansel Adams prints -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Federal agents raid art gallery owner’s home after accused of cheating out clients of prints from Ansel Adams, others. Federal agents raided the home...
Police chase ends with suspect jumping off Rouge River bridge
BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police chase came to a close with a suspect jumping off the Rouge River bridge. UPDATE: Police: Boy fleeing officers OK after falling 25-30 feet from I-75 overpass in Detroit. The incident occurred after the suspects stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flatrock Assembly...
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder attempting to get in through window, Detroit police say
Police in Detroit are investigating a deadly home invasion on the city’s northwest side after a homeowner shot an alleged intruder. Detroit police told WXYZ the alleged intruder, a man in his mid-30s, was known to the homeowner
Suspects hold gun to toddler's head, shoot up Detroit house
A Detroit mother was home with her two children and some friends when two men broke into her house and held a gun to her 2-year-old son's head until she gave them $400. The men then shot up the house, narrowlymissing her 8-month-old child.
