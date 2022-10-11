ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
CBS Detroit

Landfill search to find Zion Foster ends, mother says she's fighting for closure

(CBS DETROIT) - Cierra Milton says living without closure is unbearable.It's been 10 months since her daughter Zion Foster vanished after leaving her Eastpointe home with her cousin Jaylin Brazier."There is nothing comparable to this," Milton said."It's a pain you can not describe and it's there when you wake up, when you go to sleep. It hits when I'm hungry or I'm thirsty and I'm mad because how dare I be hungry or thirsty when my baby's there?"On May 31st, Detroit Police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.After...
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘I’m numb’: Mother speaks out after Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in landfill

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Ifa Ali Butler was last seen Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 1:00 a.m. According to officials, Ifa left a friend’s house on the 13300 block of Evanston driving a 2007 Jeep Cherokee and has not been seen since.
fox2detroit.com

Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
Banana 101.5

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police chase ends with suspect jumping off Rouge River bridge

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police chase came to a close with a suspect jumping off the Rouge River bridge. UPDATE: Police: Boy fleeing officers OK after falling 25-30 feet from I-75 overpass in Detroit. The incident occurred after the suspects stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flatrock Assembly...
DETROIT, MI

