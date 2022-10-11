Read full article on original website
Related
WJBF.com
SUPER SATURDAY FORECAST!
As of 9am Saturday: We have a super forecast for your weekend! We will start with a chilly morning, but will warm up with mostly sunny skies to highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. The perfect conditions to get out and enjoy the many events happening in the area over the weekend.
WJBF.com
11am Friday Tropical Update
Located near latitude 19.4 North, longitude 92.7 West. Karl is. moving toward the south-southeast near 7 mph (11 km/h). A southward. to south-southwestward motion is expected later today and tonight. over the Bay of Campeche. On the forecast track, the center of Karl. should reach the coast of southern Mexico...
Comments / 0