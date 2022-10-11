ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

AL.com

Friday roundup: Clay-Chalkville downs Oxford; Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville, Hazel Green, Spanish Fort roll

Clay-Chalkville took another step toward winning the Class 6A, Region 6 title outright with Friday’s 25-20 road victory over Oxford at Lamar Field. The Cougars scored 25 straight points in second and third quarters and held on after the Yellow Jackets scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Clay-Chalkville has won two in a row since falling to three-time defending 7A champ Thompson.
OXFORD, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab tops Guntersville 34-20 for 1st win over Wildcats since 2012

ARAB, Ala. – After hammering Boaz on the road last week, the Arabian Knights returned home for a massive regional matchup with the Guntersville Wildcats Friday night. The Knights haven’t defeated the Wildcats since 2012 but they made up for lost time Friday night, jumping out to a 34-3 lead over Guntersville and cruising to a 34-20 victory. Things didn’t start the way the Knights had planned, and Guntersville recovered the game’s opening kickoff to steal a possession right out of the gate. However, Arab’s defense stepped up and forced the Wildcats to turn the ball over on downs. Big gains...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
High School Volleyball PRO

Tuscumbia, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice

TUSCUMBIA, AL
AL.com

Atlanta's Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects

An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

City of Huntsville seeks dismissal from luxury development lawsuit

The city of Huntsville maintains it should be dismissed as a defendant from a lawsuit filed by a group of residents objecting to a planned luxury subdivision on Monte Sano. Attorneys filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday from the lawsuit filed in August protesting approved zoning changes by the city to facilitate the development off Gaslight Way in east Huntsville. The city asserts in its motion that there are no claims against the city permitted by state law.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
