Looking back at the accomplishments of Chelsie Carter as she steps away from her role as the parks district's executive directorGreetings from the CCPRD Board of Directors. This month we say goodbye to Chelsie Carter, our recently hired executive director. Thanks to Chelsie the district now has protocols for concussion and mandatory reporting, policies regarding protection from wildfire smoke and heat illness prevention and liability waivers. Chelsie also did the ground work for establishing the necessary relationships to move forward on annexation into the district. We were sorry to see Chelsie go but wish her the best. The search for...

CROOK COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO