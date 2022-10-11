Read full article on original website
▶️ Drivers react positively to Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo speed change
The Oregon Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo from 55 mph to 45 mph as of Friday. And while drivers we spoke to reacted positively to the change, some on social media largely went the other direction. The decrease comes ahead...
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 16-23
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 16-23. Prairie Drive Road Closure (La Pine Area) – A road closure will be occurring on Prairie Drive for railroad crossing work. Traffic Information – Prairie Drive between US 97 and Huntington Road...
Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage
TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver slammed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue late Wednesday night, causing substantial damage, and was cited for DUI and first-degree criminal mischief, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage appeared first on KTVZ.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODF John Day Unit terminates Regulated-Use Closure
JOHN DAY – (Press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District) Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022. These wildfire prevention measures were terminated for The Dalles and Prineville units on October 7th. Fire Season remains in effect across the Central Oregon District.
KTVZ
Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies
A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Digital variable speed limit signs coming to US 97 between Bend and La Pine
Variable speed limit signs are coming to a stretch of U.S. 97 south of Bend. The digital signs on a 10-mile stretch between Knott Road to just north of La Pine. They will replace the standard speed limit signs along the highway. Some will be over the road. Seven signs...
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Slow down! New speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend, Tumalo starts Friday
Be prepared for slower driving on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starting Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit to 45 mph between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. The speed reduction is to keep construction workers safe along the highway for the upcoming...
Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster
A 47-year-old homeless Bend resident was arrested Tuesday on two counts of arson for a fire last Saturday that damaged a Northeast Third Street wireless business and one earlier this year that burned a dumpster behind a nearby restaurant, police said. The post Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD: Calls coming in as they try to ID Deschutes River remains
Bend Police say its request last month for help identifying human remains that were found in the Deschutes River over the summer has garnered calls from people who have missing family members and friends. However, it may be months before the person’s identity is confirmed. Bend PD asked for...
klcc.org
Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns
Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
CROOK COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION: Saying goodbye to our director
Looking back at the accomplishments of Chelsie Carter as she steps away from her role as the parks district's executive directorGreetings from the CCPRD Board of Directors. This month we say goodbye to Chelsie Carter, our recently hired executive director. Thanks to Chelsie the district now has protocols for concussion and mandatory reporting, policies regarding protection from wildfire smoke and heat illness prevention and liability waivers. Chelsie also did the ground work for establishing the necessary relationships to move forward on annexation into the district. We were sorry to see Chelsie go but wish her the best. The search for...
KTVZ
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks
NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
KTVZ
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to hold free shred, drug disposal event in Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free community shred event and drug disposal on October 15th from 10:00 AM to noon in Terrebonne. The location of this event has been changed from the Sheriff’s Office to Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue...
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair
A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Woman killed, several people injured in Prineville collision
A woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday in Prineville. Investigators say the 68-year-old driver of a Lexus made an unsafe turn onto Highway 126 from the Oneil Highway and was hit by a Ford SUV going west. Three others in the car were taken to the hospital. The...
Accident south of Shaniko kills LaGrande woman, more crashes over weekend
Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer, towed tiny home destroyed, T-bone crash at Love's Cow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. Crash near Loves...
