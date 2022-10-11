Read full article on original website
Shay Johnson
3d ago
my condolences to her family friends I hope the son of a person wanted to say something else GET CAUGHT AND GET WHATEVER COMES TO HIM REAL TALK AND HER KIDS OMG TEARS TO MY EYES. OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IS ALL THE WAY Messed Up People think Domestic Violence is a joke it's really not
4
DaShon Mayo
3d ago
my condolences goes out to her children and parents and her siblings and the rest of her family and friends I hope they get the justice that they deserve may she rest in peace 🕊️😢🙏🏿
3
cheenamarie
3d ago
absolutely ridiculous... what a beautiful woman...her poor kids... im tired of this.
4
Suspect wanted in killing of his estranged wife taken into custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced Wednesday that they have 45-year-old Adam Bennefield in custody. Bennefield was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on one count of murder in the second degree and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bennefield was wanted in connection to the Oct. 5 homicide of his estranged wife Keaira […]
Man wanted for allegedly killing his wife is in police custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife has been taken into custody. Buffalo Police announced Adam Bennefield, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Bennefield is accused of violating a protection order and shooting his wife following a domestic incident.
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence Video
A young mother lost her life to domestic violence.Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. Buffalo law enforcement officers are investigating the death of Keaira Hudson, a 30-year-old mom to three young children, Revolt reported. Her family told the police that Hudson was trying to get out of an abusive marriage.
Community heartbroken and wondering why Adam Bennefield wasn’t red-flagged, which would have caused his weapons to be confiscated.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Keaira Hudson’s last cry for help was a Facebook video she posted calling out to her followers to see the abuse she faced a week before her estranged husband Adam Bennefield allegedly shot and killed her while on cashless bail. Her murder has left the...
