New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
CBS Sports
Kentucky basketball recruiting: Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Wildcats over Louisville, UCLA
Kentucky's Big Blue Madness tipoff event for the upcoming basketball season got started with a bang Friday when the Wildcats received a commitment from five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and top center in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bradshaw picked Kentucky over Louisville, Texas, UCLA, USC and an opportunity to play for the G League Ignite.
Is Louisville The New Offensive Line University?
Three of the fifteen recruits in the 2023 class are offensive linemen. Four star lineman Madden Sanker, of Douglasville, Georgia, may be one of the most excited recruits to take the field for the Cardinals next year, based on his Twitter account. And joining him in the trenches is three star linemen Jordan Church out of Fort Myers, Florida and Luke Burgess out of New Palestine, Indiana.
kentuckytoday.com
Payne wants Cards in top shape, so they're running more than ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne has promised to bring a "championship culture" back to Louisville basketball. Eventually. "I know it's not gonna happen Day One," he said. No one realistically expects the Cardinals, who were 13-19 last season, to win big this season -- most predictions have them in the bottom three or four in the Atlantic Coast Conference. But Payne thinks his team can overcome its lack of talent and depth to some extent by being in better shape than its opponents.
2024 Five-Star Prospect Trentyn Flowers includes Louisville in his Final List, Jack Harlow at Louisville live?
Five-Star small forward Trentyn Flowers announced today he was trimming his list of 30 offers to 13 final schools. The Huntington, West Virginia prospect has included Louisville, Kentucky, Kansas, and UNC in the last 13, but the Cardinals have an advantage where the other schools do not. Flowers will be joining other prospects, listed below, at Louisville Live on October 21st.
Louisville Is High On Five-Star CG AJ Johnson’s List
Five-star combo guard AJ Johnson began his high school career at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California but decided to transfer to Kanye West’s Donda Academy of Simi Valley, California for the 2022-2023 season. The thought of Johnson playing at the school built by creative artist and visionary Kanye West is an attractive reason to go there in and of itself.
watchstadium.com
Louisville Men’s Basketball: Looking for Dream Chasers
The Louisville Cardinals welcome former player Kenny Payne back to the program as he enters his first year as head coach. Payne is looking to establish his own culture within the program and is looking for unselfish, versatile players who are serious about their futures and willing to put in the work that it takes […]
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 9. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WLKY.com
Louisville man wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket: 'I'm just amazed'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $500,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. "I never imagined this would ever be me. I’m just amazed," he told lottery officials. On Monday night, while taking a break at work, he walked to the Circle K...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
Wave 3
Louisville mayoral candidates debate McConnell’s influence on campaign
An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. The state said they've now limited the number of teens housed there, and repairs from previous riots, or "incidents" as the state called it have now been repaired. October marks...
wbiw.com
Two ISP Sellersburg Post Troopers promoted Wednesday
SELLERSBURG – The Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post recently announced promotions for two Troopers Wednesday, for their efforts and work ethic. Sergeant Merritt Toomey has been promoted to First Sergeant within the Laboratory Division and will now serve as the Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) Supervisor for Area Four. Area Four encompasses the Sellersburg and Versailles Posts, covering a combined fifteen counties in southeast Indiana.
spectrumnews1.com
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
Wave 3
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow concert in New York will be all about Louisville, and you can watch it from home
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y. — Jack Harlow fans will have to chance to watch an exclusive concert from Louisville native this Wednesday. The concert is in New York, will be totally Louisville themed -- and Louisvillians will be able to watch it via livestream. Watch our coverage of Jack Harlow...
Wave 3
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at The Fishery
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at The Fishery. The St. Matthews restaurant is celebrating 40 years in the business. Enjoy the restaurant's number one seller: a fried fish sandwich and onion rings. You can also order fried chicken, grilled chicken strips, homemade soups, fried chicken livers and breaded oysters.
WLKY.com
Will Republicans unseat one of the Ky Senate's most outspoken Democrats?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republicans were surprised when Karen Berg won a special election in 2020 for what they assumed was a solid red seat in Kentucky District 26. Now, they're hoping a Louisville Metro Council member James Peden can win the seat back, with some name recognition in a newly drawn district that favors him and a focus on core Republican issues like crime fighting.
