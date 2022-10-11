ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Some Dunkin’ customers unhappy with revamped rewards program

By Nexstar Media Wire, AJ Jondonero
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYadl_0iV1ldLg00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Dunkin’ recently announced its new rewards program, Dunkin’ Rewards, which replaces the DD Perks program—but not everyone is on board. The revamped program introduces more food and beverage rewards and more flexibility on when and how customers can use their points, among other benefits, according to a press release issued Thursday.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

However, some of the doughnut shop’s patrons are not happy with the new program. Their main complaint is that it takes more points to earn a free drink through the new rewards program compared to the old one .

Under the old program, 200 points—earned by spending $40—was enough to get customers a free drink. With the new program, spending the same amount can only get a free cup of tea. If customers want a free coffee, they need to earn at least 500 points. For a “crafted” drink, which includes espressos and cold brew, 700 points are needed.

Old Navy opening in Amsterdam

Many of those dismayed with the new perks program took to Twitter to express their disappointment. “The new Dunkin’ rewards program is straight up criminal and I hate everything about it,” wrote one user . “I feel betrayed.”

Another wrote , “Booooo Hisssss. BOOOOOOO.”

National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region

Customers also slammed the revamped program on Reddit , with one writing , “Of course, we all know this new rewards program was done to cut costs. So, a big thank you to Dunkin—I’ll now save $300/month not buying your coffee anymore! Cost cutting successful!”

Dunkin’ is also doing away with its rewards program’s free birthday treat perk. Instead, members now get triple the points on purchases made the day before, the day of, or the day after their birthday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Students left by bus found lost in the woods

THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university. A ranger was called into the Adirondacks on the night of Saturday, Oct. 1, to respond to a report of two students lost in the woods near Dippikill Pond, miles west of Lake George and Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
City
Amsterdam, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
TechSpot

Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation

Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
BUSINESS
NEWS10 ABC

Missing 14-year-old last seen 10 days ago found, police say

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A 14-year-old girl that had been missing for 10 days has been found, police said Monday night. She was last seen at the Boulder High School football game on Sept. 30. Boulder police said she was found at a home in Thornton, just north of Denver, on Monday, Oct. 10.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewards Program#National Coffee Day#Food Drink#Navy
NEWS10 ABC

Small plane crashes on the Sacandaga Sunday

NORTHAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A small, single-engine plane crashed on the Great Sacandaga Lake Sunday near the Northampton Beach Campground. According to New York State Police, three people were on board at the time, one was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. “I froze. I didn’t know what to do,” said Kellsie Wilson, who was on the […]
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

NAACP blasts Tuberville for ‘flat out racist’ reparations comments

(The Hill) — NAACP president Derrick Johnson on Monday accused Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) of spreading dangerous rhetoric after the senator claimed Democrats want reparations for minorities because they are “pro-crime.”. “Senator Tuberville’s comments are flat out racist, ignorant and utterly sickening,” Johnson said in a statement Monday....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy