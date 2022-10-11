Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
“Do Not Drive to Salem”: City Says There's No Parking Available
The city of Salem is advising travelers that there is no parking available in the city as Garages, lots, and satellite lots are full. The city is urging visitors to take the MBTA Commuter Rail if traveling to Salem. "There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages,...
WCVB
Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft
QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
capecod.com
Barnstable County Septic Loan Program to Launch in December
HYANNIS – A septic management loan program for Barnstable County homeowners is on-track to start by the end of the year, said county officials. Brian Baumgaertel with the county’s Department of Health and Environment told commissioners during their most recent meeting that the project is on track for mid to late December, though a few staffing and technical hurdles remain.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Retirement Administration Commission’s review of just how badly things played out as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quincy Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
I-Team: Homeowners surprised to find liens on their properties after signing deal
MALDEN - Bill Gillespie put a beam in himself to hold up the second floor of his home in Malden. It was supposed to be temporary until a contractor could start the much-needed renovation. All that is now on hold after the bank giving Gillespie the financing for the project ran into a roadblock. Gillespie says he was shocked when the bank said he had a lien on his property. "I have no liens on this house," he told WBZ-TV's I-Team. But he does. Gillespie signed what is called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement with...
ABC6.com
2 killed in Mansfield highway crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
Worker rescued from shredder at Everett scrapyard
EVERETT - Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a shredder for hours at a scrapyard in Everett Thursday. It happened at Scrap It Incorporated, a metal scrapyard located on 2nd Street."Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of heavy equipment used in the process of scrap metal recycling," Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said.I-Team sources say the man is an experienced worker in his 50s who got his leg caught in the machine. Medication was delivered to the man through an IV until he was freed."The male patient was removed from...
WCVB
Construction company owner says property was vandalized near troubled 'Mass and Cass'
BOSTON — A Boston business owner believes that recent vandalism to his property is connected to the homeless encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a troubled area known as "Mass and Cass." Gerry DiPierro, of DiPierro Construction, said local businesses have been dealing with...
nbcboston.com
Residents in Nahant's Town-Owned ‘Coast Guard Housing' Face Eviction
Seven households and more than a dozen people in the so-called Coast Guard housing neighborhood in Nahant, Massachusetts were served eviction notices on Wednesday morning. These homes are owned by the town. "We got served by the constable," resident Susan Alessi said. "He said, 'Sue, I’m so sorry. I was...
nbcboston.com
Sudbury Man Hit and Killed by Car in Acton
A 44-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car Thursday night in Acton, Massachusetts, according to police. Police said Kevin Shaw was hit by the Subaru wagon around 6:30 p.m. on Great Road near Brook Street. He was taken to Lahey Clinic where he died of his injuries.
nbcboston.com
Boston Planners Approve Big Fort Point Project, New Allston-Brighton Zoning
The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved Related Beal’s plans to turn a parking lot next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters into 1.1. million square feet of labs, offices and housing, after neighbors and local artists heaped praise on the project. The board also...
nbcboston.com
Industrial Accident at Everett Scrapyard Prompts OSHA Response
A man was hospitalized after being stuck in machinery Thursday at a scrapyard in Everett, Massachusetts. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday afternoon it was investigating a workplace incident. A large number of firefighters and other first responders worked to rescue a man at Scrap It, a facility on 2nd Street.
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
nbcboston.com
Teachers in Haverhill, Malden Approaching a Possible Strike
Teachers in both Malden and Haverhill communities are on the verge of going on strike. School will be closed on Monday if the two sides can’t come to an agreement. “Striking does nothing to bring us together to come to a mutual decision on a contract which is fair and equitable for our teachers”, said Haverhill officials.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO
Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
nbcboston.com
Two Dead After Multiple Car Crash in Mansfield
Two people are dead after an early morning multiple car crash in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Saturday. Authorities responded to a call for a large accident on route 495 Southbound just after the South Main Street bridge in Mansfield. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. The two fatalities were identified...
Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
