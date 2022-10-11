ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siouxland family receives free furnace, A/C unit

By Nikolas Wilson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland’s unpredictable weather can be tough without heating or cooling, but a local family won’t have to worry about that anymore.

Kalin’s Indoor Comfort partnered with air conditioning and heat provider Lennox through their Feel The Love Program to give a free heating and cooling unit to a family in Sioux City.

Patrick and Leeta Erickson reached out to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland and the organization referred the family to Kalin’s Indoor Comfort. Leeta Erickson said while the Siouxland weather has been hot for a while, she knows the new furnace will come in handy once winter arrives.

“It means the world to have heat for the winter, especially with this coming winter, it means the world to us,” she said. “We couldn’t be happier. We feel so incredibly blessed.”

This is the second year Kalin’s participated in the program with Lennox. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland helped with this program. For more information about what qualifications Siouxlanders need to meet for this program, click here.

