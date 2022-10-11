Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
KTEN.com
Sherman hiker returns after seven-month adventure
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — April Stange is back home after almost seven months of hiking along the West Coast on the Pacific Crest Trail. "I think the newness of trail brings some kind of magic to it," said Stange. "So I also really enjoyed the desert; everyone's just really new, fresh, not tired yet, you know?"
KXII.com
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
easttexasradio.com
Blood Drive At Paris Dairy Queen
A Blood Drive will be held Friday from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Paris Dairy Queen in the 2000-block of West Cooper Street. The drive will be in the Carter Blood Care bus. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can call Kelly at 903-395-2151 to schedule an appointment.
KXII.com
Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
KTEN.com
Texas hunters must report deer kills
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
KTEN.com
A 'Stuffy Sleepover' at the Sherman Library
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — All day Friday, kids were dropping off their stuffed animals at the Sherman Public Library for a sleepover. The library takes in all the toys and takes pictures of them doing activities throughout the night, posting to their Facebook page for the kids to see how their buddies are doing.
KTEN.com
Love Co. Sheriff named to OK. Sheriff's Association board
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Love County Sheriff's office has been working to expand its network over the last week. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge and Undersheriff Trent Daniel made a trip to represent Love County at the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association training expo. Sheriff Cumberledge was also named to OSA's board...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Area Weekend Activities
The Roxton Community Revival held this week wraps up Friday night. Some multiple ministers and musicians served during this event. Paris CASA for Kids Fall for Casa Fiesta is tomorrow at 6:00 pm at the Love Civic Center. Great food, live and silent auction. Call (903) 737-4346 for information. Crime...
KXII.com
Trash can fire damages a home in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home. Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street. Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked...
madillrecord.net
Firefly Festival attracts thousands of guests
Artists, LaJeanne’s, community,andfallweather. WOW.Amelodiousmarriage between eclectic artisans and an enchanted ground. The Firefly Art Festival began on Friday with beautiful weather. Even though it was a school day and workday for most, the attendance was steady. As Saturday rolled in, so did the crowds. There was a steady mass...
KTEN.com
Road reconstruction project in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)-- Ardmore city engineers are looking to secure a contractor in the coming weeks to get started on a much-needed project to reconstruct 8th ave. NW between M and R Streets. “This is going to be full depth rip up the pavement and put all new in, but...
KTEN.com
House fire claims a life in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An early Friday morning fire claimed the lives of a resident and their pet. The Love County Sheriff's Office said only that the incident took place at a house that was fully engulfed in flames "in the western part of the county." The human victim was not identified.
denisonian.com
Denison’s power structures prevent equality and inclusivity
To start off, I do not place blame on any Denison Staff members who are simply doing their job. Rather, I blame the institution from which workers are being told how to do their job who need to be held accountable for their actions. In other words, Denison, in my...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
bryancountypatriot.com
Choctaw Powwow to launch Native American Heritage Month
DURANT – The 17th Annual Choctaw Powwow will kick off Native American Heritage Month with what is regarded as one of the nation’s largest and best powwows. Set for Nov. 4 – 6, it also is offering the largest purse in its history for dancers and drums, almost $177,000. More than 600 dancers are expected to be joined by drummers and singers, and an estimated 13,000 visitors for the festivities.
KTEN.com
Rising country star hits the stage in Bonham
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- Rising country star, Drake Milligan is singing this evening at the Powder Creek Pavillion in Bonham. Milligan is best known for portraying Elvis Presley on the CMT series, Sun Records and for his appearance on America's Got Talent. Milligan says it's great to be home and...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison. The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite...
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Man Dies In Alabama Crash
A Fannin County man has died of injuries he received in a motorcycle crash last week in Alabama. It critically injured 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road and hit a guardrail. The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating.
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
