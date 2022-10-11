ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental health issues related to finances hurt 42% of US adults, survey says

By Ben Dennis
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC (DC News Now) — Nearly half of American adults report mental health struggles related to personal finances, according to a recently published survey.

As mental health struggles continue to garner mainstream attention, people struggling to pay bills, make rent and more are feeling the pinch.

Bankrate found 42% of adults in the U.S. said money is impacting their mental health negatively. One in three men, and one in four women are estimated to be hindered by the issue.

The survey found that millennials and people making less than $50,000 annually are primarily burdened.

Among the top issues found by the survey:

  • Not having enough savings for emergencies
  • Affording daily expenses
  • Debt
  • Not having enough money for discretionary spending

“It’s really around life transitions and ‘Will my financial situation support my mission, in terms of where it is that I’m trying to go?'” said Dr. Lorenzo Norris, a psychiatrist at George Washington University.

Economists point to small investments for big payoffs. Those include reviewing monthly earnings and expenses, considering putting aside amounts for a cash reserve and making a plan to pay down debt. For future opportunities to apply for loans, paying bills on time will help maintain a healthy credit score.

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals under $50

People facing a bill that needs to be paid immediately can utilize “cash advance” apps such as Earnin and Dave — short-term loan service providers that offer up to hundreds of dollars, and with low fees.

For those that cannot afford therapy or other coping mechanisms, Norris advised consumers to “acknowledge it [the financial burden]. You take a couple deep breaths. You pay it. You get with your plan. That’s your box, it’s not going anywhere. Then, you can disengage, and then you can move on to more positive things.”

If you find yourself experiencing struggles with mental health, it’s recommended that you talk to your doctor about treatment options.

