Austin Chronicle
On Oct. 6, Indian Roller, the teeny bar just south of Slaughter Lane on Menchaca Road, announced its closure via Instagram alongside the lineup for its 8th anniversary party, which muffles if not softens the blow. It allows time to visit, and mourn the loss of another independent, eclectic Austin business that welcomed everyone inside.
Austin Chronicle
And a few more oenophilic facts and findings for you. Some people are downright goofy for the grape. Some people think there are few things better in life than sipping a newly discovered wine on a back patio as the sun sinks slowly in the west and a faint breeze makes the crisply autumnal weather even more delicious.
Austin Chronicle
Here's a whiskey blend of five facts for a view of Fierce Whiskers Distillery, that up-and-coming spirits company at 5333 Fleming, just a shot glass' throw away from Meanwhile Brewing Co. in Southeast Austin. Fact No. 1: Fierce Whiskers was founded by Houston natives Tri Vo and Tim Penney. "We've...
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
They did not understand the assignment.
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Austin Chronicle
Continuing, here, to enhance our annual Drinks Issue with bonus intel for all your local fun-based program activities and general reading pleasure. They say “If You Know, You Know” – but you’ve gotta get that knowledge from somewhere, right? And here we are:. OK, so it’s...
Austin Chronicle
Apples and bees, right? Pretty much nature at its best – even moreso, for the drinking classes, when those components of the unfabricated world are used to create refreshing imbibables unlike any other. Locally, we’ve got ‘em. We’ve got ciders made from the sweet, crisp apples of Texas and...
kut.org
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
Austin Chronicle
Big Jade & Krystall Poppin, Jacob Banks, Flipper, Spellling, and more notable non-ACL shows. Local promoter Miss JayWalk hosts an all-women bill of Texas hip-hop innovators, co-headlined by Beaumont native Big Jade and El Paso MC Krystall Poppin. The flamboyant rappers, both oozing with confidence, tag-teamed for club-ready seven-song June EP Flavors, after Jade stopped by South by Southwest earlier this year. Houston producer Beatking made the most of instrumentals on the 26-year-old's hard-hitting major label debut, Pressure. Poppin, who briefly dabbles in Spanish on her records, recently featured on Cubaton (reggaeton infused with sounds of traditional Cuban music) track "Paso la Pagina" with the artist Wanton chulito. Support at Antone's notably includes locals Stasseny and Ms Gold. Rather than popping off over big 808s akin to her usual mold, the former uses a relatively calm ambience to let people know she won't sit by quietly on latest "Be Pretty." Ms Gold continues to gradually amass a following thanks to energetic live performances spanning beyond Austin to Dallas and Houston ventures. – Derek Udensi.
Austin Chronicle
More than one journalist has told me they decided to leave town for another market because Austin's local politics are boring. "It's all statements and process shit and unanimous votes," I remember one telling me. "And no scandals." My reply is usually that Austinites like it this way, because it's...
Austin Chronicle
Description: Old-fashioned roadhouse offers bands, burgers, and a big backyard near Lake Travis. The Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar and Kitchen in Jonestown is the latest old-fashioned roadhouse near Lake Travis. "Lots of people stop by on their way to or coming back from the lake to grab a bite...
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
This year, COTA has doubled the number of shuttles compared to previous years, meaning there will be more than 600 buses transporting F1 attendees to and from the race.
WFAA
DALLAS — ead this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will have another big recruiting weekend in the next few days when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones at home at the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Sark and his staff will be looking to turn some of the momenta that this team found on the field of late into success on the recruiting trail in the 2023 and 2024 classes.
