New Study Shows Promising Results In Treatment Of Parkinson's Disease With Cannabinoids
Biopharmaceutical research and drug development company, Gb Sciences, Inc. GBLX, co-published a study in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology that demonstrates the efficacy of its proprietary cannabinoid-containing, minimum essential mixtures for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. For this Gb Sciences-sponsored study, the discovery research using cell models of Parkinson's disease...
News-Medical.net
Enterin and Parkinson's Virtual Biotech collaborate to study the effects of ENT-01 on PD-associated dementia
Enterin Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases announces a collaboration with the Parkinson's Virtual Biotech, the drug development and discovery arm of Parkinson's UK. A new phase 2 trial will study the effects of ENT-01 on Parkinson's Disease (PD)-associated dementia.
Human neurons transplanted into rats to help study brain disorders
Groundbreaking research could throw light on how cells from patients with neuropsychiatric disorders malfunction
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Medical News Today
A 3-minute test may help diagnose Parkinson's disease
Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s. It has no known cure. Scientists in the United Kingdom have developed a novel technique that may quickly and accurately identify Parkinson’s disease in its early stages. Their noninvasive test takes only three minutes to examine sebum...
Ketamine for Parkinson's Disease, PharmaTher Holdings Announces Grant of U.S. Patent To Cover It
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel uses and delivery forms of ketamine to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders announced that the US States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) granted US Patent No: 11,426,366. The patent is titled “Compositions and Methods...
MedicalXpress
Novel treatment effective for bladder cancer, study in mice shows
An epigenetics drug currently being used for the treatment of blood cancers and rare sarcomas can stop the growth of bladder cancer by activating the immune system, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study done in mice. It's the first time a drug used in hematologic malignancies and rare sarcomas has...
Novel Psychedelic Compound Shows Positive Results For Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
Kratom grows in several Asian countries and has been traditionally used by local communities as a natural home remedy for pain, depression and addiction. Now, several psychedelics companies are developing substances based on this plant and several US states have already enacted legislation that regulates its production, distribution and sale.
docwirenews.com
Pediatric Diabetic Kidney Disease: A Review
Concomitant with the increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). In children and adolescents, kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus is represented by persistent albuminuria, arterial hypertension, progression in decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and increased cardiovascular and all-cause morbidity and mortality. In a recent issue of the World Journal of Diabetes, Carmen Muntean, MD, PhD, and colleagues provided an overview of diabetic kidney disease in pediatric patients [World J Diabetes. 2022;13(8):587-599].
Psychiatric Times
Understanding the Long-Term Clinical Course of Comorbid SUD and ADHD
Comorbid SUD and ADHD is associated with more severe illness. What do we understand about these comorbid conditions and what do we still need to learn?. While substance use disorders (SUDs) often cooccur with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), little is known about the long-term clinical course of patients with comorbid SUD and ADHD.
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's disease: Treatment is best started early
BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: "I think you have Parkinson's." The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face...
MedCity News
‘Paradoxical’ placebo response spells Phase 3 failure for Relmada depression drug
The placebo effect has stymied many experimental drugs and its impact is particularly pronounced in tests of depression drugs. A Relmada Therapeutics drug candidate is the latest victim, flunking a pivotal clinical trial in major depressive disorder. The Phase 3 study was testing the Relmada drug, REL-1017, as a monotherapy....
Compass Pathways Will Lead Two Concurrent Phase 3 Trials On Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy For Depression
Psychedelics biotech company Compass Pathways CMPS announced it will conduct two separate Phase 3 clinical trials to study psilocybin-assisted therapy on Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), reported Microdose. Assuming positive results, Compass will work with the FDA to help legalize psilocybin for TRD treatment, possibly as early as 2025. These studies will...
MedicalXpress
Projecting a path for clinical translation of 3D-bioprinted human tissues
Three-dimensional bioprinting is an emerging technology that has the potential to build human tissue, on demand, to treat a wide range of human diseases. However, bridging the gap from research at the benchtop to clinical translation requires a host of resources, time, and energy. A new Science Translational Medicine perspective authored by researchers in Carnegie Mellon University's Regenerative Biomaterials and Therapeutics Group examines core challenges to overcome in the field of 3D bioprinting and essential milestones to translate to the clinic.
