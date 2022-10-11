ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Can Mississippi State women's basketball return to NCAA Tournament? Players say yes.

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvSvd_0iV1dXHs00

STARKVILLE — Sam Purcell doesn’t want to put a label on expectations. The first-year Mississippi State women’s basketball coach isn’t making declarations of his program returning to the NCAA Tournament, but if his players want to, they can.

And they did.

Moments before Purcell walked into the Humphrey Coliseum media room Tuesday, junior guard JerKaila Jordan left nothing for the imagination when asked if MSU had what it took to return to March Madness for the first time since 2019.

“Yes,” she said.

NEW LOOK:Sam Purcell, Chris Jans embracing Mississippi State basketball rebrands

Graduate transfer Asianae Johnson sat to Jordan’s left. She took it one step further.

“Man, we’re the dream team,” Johnson said.

Sitting to Jordan’s right, Florida State transfer guard Kourtney Weber chimed in.

“We practice every day with a top-25 mentality,” Weber said. “Especially (Purcell) coming from one of those programs. We practice with intensity every day to get Mississippi State back there.”

Purcell wants to see his team “when the lights come on” before he makes similar predictions, but his constant message makes it apparent he believes MSU belongs deep in March competition.

His social media posts often remind fans and recruits of the Final Fours trips Mississippi State had less than five years ago. He frequently praises MSU fans for their care and investment in the women’s game.

Purcell doesn’t need to proclaim Mississippi State has the resources for deep tournament runs because it has been proven. It’s why he wants his players to set those expectations even if he won’t yet.

“That’s why they came here. I’m not dumb,” Purcell said. “That’s why I came here. But at the same time, my job is to make sure we win the day. Whereas their job, it’s good that they have goals for deeper things than just today.”

The team’s offseason training had a clear fixation on tying to focus workouts on those goals. New strength coach Kaiti Jones created a map with a trail from Starkville to Dallas, where the Final Four is held this season.

It’s about 500 miles, and the team needed to cover that distance on “Final Four Fridays.”

The team was divided into groups with four stations. If 21 miles was the distance needed to be covered, players would ride that far on stationary bikes.

“Every Friday would be a step closer to us getting to the Final Four,” Jordan said. “It was competitive and it was hard, but it was good motivation for us in the summer.”

The work to return to elite status is evident throughout Humphrey Coliseum. Construction vests and hard hats are as common as practice jerseys and basketballs.

Echoes of tools are met by constant shouting on the practice court. Assistants and practices players are engaged throughout drills.

Purcell, whose energy is well-documented, often stands back in silence and watches. But when he sees a flaw, he’s quick to step in and explain.

For a coach who emphasized a need to build relationships after taking over in a shaky time, Purcell said he’s happiest to be focusing on Xs and Os again. Rather than convincing Anastasia Hayes to return, Purcell spent Tuesday explaining defensive positioning to her.

His sales pitch doesn’t need to appear on the practice court. The photos of Vic Schaefer and Teaira McCowan celebrating major wins overlooking the court do the talking.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Starkville, MS
College Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Basketball
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on with Grant: Planet Fitness locating in old Gordmans site in Starkville

Get ready to pump some iron, folks. Planet Fitness is coming to Starkville in the old Gordmans building at 844 Hwy 12. W. Gordmans came to the Starkville location in March 2020 but announced the store would close in December after its parent company, Stage Stores Inc., filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Four blocks of third street named for legendary boxer

“I saw some films of him,” said Oliver Miller, standing on the sidewalk in front of the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center on Wednesday afternoon. “He was on time. He knew how to fight.”. Miller, along with about 20 other onlookers, was on hand to watch the unveiling of...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died

LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teaira Mccowan
Person
Vic Schaefer
wcbi.com

Committee narrows search for next Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update to a story we’ve been following in Columbus. The search for the next police chief is down to seven candidates. An out-of-state candidate dropped out of the running before a Tuesday interview. Several candidates were interviewed that same day. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

West Point police department facing staffing issues

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
WEST POINT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Florida State#March Madness#The Ncaa Tournament#Msu
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
wcbi.com

18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI Arrests in Neshoba

KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN ROBERT ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800, $200, $600, $0, $0. CHARLES COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Person Shot Today in Leake County

9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy